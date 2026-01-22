Police identify suspects in downtown Las Vegas homicide

Detectives were able to identify 33-year-old Curtis Hart and 23-year-old Marshel Busby as the suspects for the homicide in downtown Las Vegas

Two people have been taken into custody in connection with a fatal shooting south of the Arts District this month, police said Thursday.

Curtis Hart, 33, and Marshel Busby, 23, are in the Clark County Detention Center on suspicion of open murder with a deadly weapon, robbery with a deadly weapon, and conspiracy to commit robbery with a deadly weapon, according to a Metropolitan Police Department release.

Police were called just after 10:30 p.m. Jan. 13 to a business in the 200 block of West Utah Avenue, near Commerce Street, police said.

“Detectives learned a friend went to the victim’s place of employment to check on him and discovered the victim lying on the ground suffering from gunshot wounds,” police said at the time.