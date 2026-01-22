54°F
weather icon Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Homicides

Police identify suspects in downtown Las Vegas homicide

Police tape blocks the road while Metro investigates an officer involved shooting Tuesday, June ...
Police tape blocks the road while Metro investigates an officer involved shooting Tuesday, June 25, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Estelle Atkinson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
More Stories
Metropolitan Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal, File)
Tenant accused of murder months after claiming self-defense in Las Vegas landlord shooting
Man sentenced to prison for killing behind Las Vegas rental car office
Mother, son accused in fatal Las Vegas shooting appear in court
Doctor accused in Ohio killing of ex, her husband had ties to Las Vegas
/ Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 22, 2026 - 10:30 am
 
Updated January 22, 2026 - 10:49 am

Two people have been taken into custody in connection with a fatal shooting south of the Arts District this month, police said Thursday.

Curtis Hart, 33, and Marshel Busby, 23, are in the Clark County Detention Center on suspicion of open murder with a deadly weapon, robbery with a deadly weapon, and conspiracy to commit robbery with a deadly weapon, according to a Metropolitan Police Department release.

Police were called just after 10:30 p.m. Jan. 13 to a business in the 200 block of West Utah Avenue, near Commerce Street, police said.

“Detectives learned a friend went to the victim’s place of employment to check on him and discovered the victim lying on the ground suffering from gunshot wounds,” police said at the time.

MOST READ
In case you missed it
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES