DJ fired warning shots outside hookah lounge before deadly shooting

The DJ at a Las Vegas hookah bar fired warning shots and later ran for his life during a shooting early Saturday, according to a recently released arrest report.

Las Vegas police investigate a homicide, Feb. 20, 2021, near the 6000 block of West Flamingo Road, near Decatur Boulevard in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Jeramiah McKenzie (Metropolitan Police Department)

Officers were called to the area of 6020 W. Flamingo Road just before 3 a.m. on Saturday in response to a ShotSpotter notification that reported three gunshots in the area to the Metropolitan Police Department.

When police arrived, they found 18-year-old Jeramiah McKenzie standing in the parking lot of the Smoke N Mirrors Hookah Lounge, pointing a gun toward Cortraille Perry, the DJ, the report said. The men were both taken into custody, but Perry told police he was running away from McKenzie to save his own life.

Officers found McKenzie’s brother, 21-year-old Jaylon McKenzie, with a gunshot wound and Perry’s brother, Dorian Bond, who who had multiple gunshot wounds, the report said. Jaylon McKenzie was taken to University Medical Center for surgery, and Bond was pronounced dead at the scene.

Jeramiah McKenzie told police that he was at the hookah lounge with his brother and cousin when a fight started outside. He said his brother Jaylon went outside “to perform ‘Crowd Control,’ and when he tried to follow his brother outside, Perry stopped him, according to the report. He changed his story multiple times as police questioned him.

Perry told police that he had been contracted to DJ at the lounge that night and that he brought his brother, Bond, and his wife with him. When the fight broke out, Perry said he grabbed his gun from the DJ booth and fired three warning shots in the air outside before yelling at people to leave, the report said.

When he got back inside, Perry said, Jeramiah pushed past him to get outside and tried to start a fight. Jaylon McKenzie and Bond both tried to intervene but ultimately walked away, according to the report.

Jaylon McKenzie then shot Bond before pointing the gun at Perry, who fired back out of self-defense while running away, the report said.

Video surveillance from the hookah lounge corroborated Perry’s story, and the McKenzie brothers were both arrested.

Jeramiah McKenzie, 18, is being held at the Clark County Detention Center on $1 million bail on one count of attempted murder and one count of assault with a deadly weapon. Jaylon McKenzie, 21, is being held without bail on one count of murder.

