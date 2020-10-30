DNA leads to arrest in downtown Las Vegas triple stabbing

Las Vegas police arrested 43-year-old Stephen Hall in connection with a fatal stabbing after DNA from blood droplets identified him as a suspect.

Stephen Hall (Metropolitan Police Department)

DNA taken from blood droplets led police to arrest a man more than two weeks after a triple stabbing in downtown Las Vegas left one dead.

Stephen Hall was arrested Tuesday at Cornerstone Park in Henderson, 1600 Wigwam Parkway, according to an arrest report. The 43-year-old is accused of stabbing three people Oct. 11, including 57-year-old Donald Mancil, who died at the scene.

Officers were called about 10:40 p.m. that day after a report of a stabbing near Bonneville Avenue and Ninth Street. Mancil’s death was ruled a homicide due to stab wounds of the torso, according to the county coroner’s office.

The two injured men ran from the scene but found arriving officers. They were taken to University Medical Center.

Police collected DNA from blood droplets found in the opposite direction of where the two men ran, the report said. A “police database search” matched the DNA to Hall, who also matched the description of a man seen in surveillance footage just before the stabbing.

During an interview with police on Tuesday, Hall initially said he was not involved in the stabbing, the report said, then asked, “What if it was self-defense?”

He declined to speak further.

In August 2019, Hall was charged with carrying a concealed weapon without a permit. He pleaded guilty to a gross misdemeanor in July, court records show.

Hall faces charges of murder and two counts of attempted murder with a deadly weapon, court records show. He remained in the Clark County Detention Center on Friday without bail.

He is due to appear in court Monday.

