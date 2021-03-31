DNA leads to arrest of man in February strangulation

DNA evidence found on the hands of a woman slain at a central Las Vegas apartment in February led to the arrest of a man now charged in her killing, police records show.

Shaolin Duncan (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

The body of Tamika Williams, 41, of Las Vegas, was found by officers in an apartment in the 300 block of Baltimore Avenue on Feb. 24. An autopsy indicated she was strangled. Las Vegas police said on Thursday they arrested Shaolin Duncan, 23, of Las Vegas, on a single count of murder in the case.

Las Vegas police wrote in an arrest report for Duncan that surveillance video from the apartment complex showed Williams arguing with a man outside of her apartment a week before her body was found. Police also learned that Williams previously filed two reports with Las Vegas police, accusing Duncan of strangling her during domestic disputes.

When processing the crime scene, police collected DNA evidence from the neck and hands of Williams. An analysis of that DNA evidence showed “Shaolin’s DNA was all over Tamika’s hands, consistent with her reaching up to grab he attacker’s hands while being strangled,” police said.

Duncan initially denied being at the apartment when Williams died. Police said he later acknowledged, however, that he was the person depicted in the surveillance video arguing with Williams.

“Duncan admitted to being at the apartment and hanging out with Tamika inside the apartment,” police said. “Duncan admitted the two had sex inside the apartment and claimed that Tamika may have scratched his back during sex. Duncan also stated others who were at the apartment may be responsible for Tamika’s death but could not explain why no one else’s DNA was located on Tamika’s body.”

Police identified Duncan by the last name of Duntin in his arrest report. He was booked and charged under the last name of Duncan. Las Vegas Justice Court records show he has eight prior arrests in Las Vegas since 2017, including two for domestic battery and domestic battery by strangulation. He was expected to make an initial appearance in court Wednesday morning.

