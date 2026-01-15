Doctor accused in Ohio killing of ex, her husband had ties to Las Vegas

Michael McKee, 39, was arrested Saturday by police in Rockford, Illinois, and remains in custody at the Winnebago County Justice Center, according to Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office online records.

A surgeon who spent part of his career working in Las Vegas and was among several defendants sued for medical malpractice in District Court is awaiting extradition to Ohio after he was arrested last week in Illinois on suspicion of killing his ex-wife and her husband.

Michael McKee, 39, was arrested Saturday by police in Rockford, Illinois, and remained jailed, according to online records from the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office. McKee made an initial court appearance Monday, online records show.

McKee, of Chicago, was charged with premeditated aggravated murder in the deaths of Monique Tepe, 39, whom he divorced in 2017, and dentist Dr. Spence Tepe, 37, the Associated Press reported Monday. The couple were found dead inside their Columbus, Ohio, home on Dec. 30.

Judge Donald Shriver did not say Monday when McKee will be returned to Ohio. Another hearing is scheduled for Jan. 23, according to court records.

The killings have attracted national attention. Police said no obvious signs of forced entry were found at the Tepes’ home. No weapon was found there, police said, and murder-suicide was not suspected. As well, nothing was stolen and the couple’s two young children and their dog were left unharmed in the home.

Official reports from the Franklin County Coroner’s Office won’t be completed for several weeks, but a spokesperson said they died in an “apparent homicide by gunshot wounds.”

McKee and Monique Tepe, then Monique Sabaturski, married in 2015, according to Franklin County court records. They filed for divorce two years later.

Monique married Spencer Tepe in 2020, according to the Tepes’ obituaries. Family members described the couple as “extraordinary people whose lives were filled with love, joy and deep connection to others.”

Spencer Tepe was a graduate of the Ohio State University. He was a member of the American Dental Association and had been involved with the Big Brothers Big Sisters organization. Monique Tepe was described as a “loving, patient, and joyful mother,” an avid baker, and a “thoughtful planner.”

Las Vegas connection

McKee is a licensed physician and surgeon with an active license in Illinois that lists a Las Vegas address, according to the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation.

The Nevada State Board of Medical Examiners shows McKee held a doctor’s license beginning in 2023 but that it expired June 30. McKee’s licensing page in Nevada shows he specialized in vascular medicine and surgery after earning his medical degree from the Ohio State University in 2013.

McKee’s name is also listed with other individuals and multi-specialty surgical group Las Vegas Surgical Associates as defendants in an open medical malpractice lawsuit filed in Clark County District Court in 2024. According to the nine-page complaint filed in that case, a doctor who was under the supervision of McKee, who worked at the surgical group, and another doctor had unintentionally left more than eight inches of plastic catheter tubing inside a patient during a 2023 procedure, which required emergency surgery to remove.

McKee ‘just disappeared’

A process server stated in an Oct. 25, 2025, filing in the malpractice lawsuit there were nine attempts over a three week span to deliver McKee his court summons but he was ultimately never able to contact McKee. Several of those attempts were made at an address located near Rainbow Boulevard and Cheyenne Avenue, according to the server’s declaration of due diligence.

On Oct. 9, a process server reached a different Las Vegas Surgical Associates doctor named as a defendant, Dr. Peter Caravella, who told the server he had no idea where McKee was and that McKee “just disappeared,” according to the declaration.

The attorney for plaintiff Guilherme Schwanz in the malpractice case, Daniel Laird, could not be reached for comment. The Nevada State Board of Medical Examiners lists no disciplinary actions or prior malpractice decisions made against McKee.

Representatives for the surgical group, now known on its website as Las Vegas Surgery Associates, were not immediately available Wednesday. Las Vegas attorney Marjorie Kratsas of the Wood, Smith, Henning & Berman law firm, who is listed as counsel for Las Vegas Surgical Associates and other defendants of the malpractice suit, declined to comment.

An attorney is not listed on McKee’s case overview and an attempt to reach the Winnebago County Public Defender’s Office on Tuesday was unsuccessful.

