Domestic dispute leads to fatal stabbing inside vehicle

University Medical Center (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A man died after he was stabbed during a domestic dispute inside a vehicle Wednesday night.

Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Carlos Hank said police were called to University Medical Center about 8 p.m. regarding the stabbing. The man later died at the hospital.

Police have detained and are questioning the other person in the couple.

The vehicle’s make and model were not specified, nor was the location of the vehicle at the time of the stabbing.

No further information was available.

Contact Mike Shoro at mshoro@reviewjournal.com. Follow @mike_shoro on Twitter.