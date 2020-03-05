Domestic violence probe leads to arrest of man on Texas murder charge

A domestic violence investigation in Las Vegas led to the arrest of a man wanted in the slaying of an 11-year-old boy. A woman has also been arrested in connection with the case.

A domestic violence investigation in Las Vegas led to the arrest of a man wanted in the slaying of an 11-year-old boy, according to a Texas newspaper and a Las Vegas police arrest report.

The Wichita Falls Times Record News newspaper reported that Corey Trumbull, 31, of San Angelo, Texas, was the subject of a murder warrant issued in the death of Logan Kline, 11. The child was found deceased in a car in the Wichita Falls, Texas, area on Feb. 27, according to Wichita Falls police.

A second person, Stormy Loraine Johnson, 37, from Midland, Texas, is the subject of a warrant out of Texas accusing her of tampering with evidence in the same case, the newspaper reported.

Clark County Detention Center records show Trumbull and Johnson are in custody at the Clark County Detention Center. A Las Vegas police report shows Trumbull was arrested in Las Vegas after police responded to a call about a domestic violence attack on Boulder Highway on Feb. 25. The arrest report states Trumbull was arrested after Johnson accused him of severely beating her. Both said they were homeless and living out of their vehicle.

Las Vegas Justice Court records show Trumbull is facing charges of first-degree kidnapping, domestic battery and coercion in Southern Nevada.

Trumbull and Johnson are also being held at the Clark County jail on outstanding warrants charging them with being a fugitive from another state.

