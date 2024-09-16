81°F
Homicides

‘Don’t mention nothing’: Police say teen slaying suspect messaged another suspect

Daisy Gonzalez, left, and David Andres Valle, right. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department
Prseyus Dennis (Metropolitan Police Department)
Juan Galvan, left, and Javier Galvan. (Metropolitan Police Department)
Dewey Arredondo (Metropolitan Police Department)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 16, 2024 - 12:36 pm
 
Updated September 16, 2024 - 12:40 pm

A 16-year-old arrested in connection with a January killing filmed herself holding a gun shortly before the slaying and sent a message to another suspect in the case that said “don’t mention nothing that happen,” according to police.

Daisy Gonzalez faces charges of open murder, conspire to commit murder, conspiracy to commit robbery and robbery for the January 2 fatal shooting of Darian Gonzalez in an apartment in the 2200 block of N. Torrey Pines Drive.

Five other defendants — Prseyus Dennis, David Valle, Javier Galvan, Juan Galvan and Dewey Arredondo — were previously indicted by a Clark County grand jury on charges of murder with use of a deadly weapon, conspiracy to commit robbery and robbery in an indictment dated March 21.

Juvenile Court Judge Linda Marquis ordered Daisy Gonzalez to be certified as an adult and transported to the Clark County detention center after a September 9 hearing. Grand jury transcripts indicate that Daisy Gonzalez and Darian Gonzalez are not related.

Police found Instagram messages in which they said Daisy Gonzalez wrote to Valle “you both have to stick to the same story.”

In other Instagram messages, police said Daisy Gonzalez messaged an account: “I might do a little time,” “Because I’m an accessory,” “it won’t be no 5 years” and “I coulda prevented all this frm happening.”

The name of the account police said she messaged is redacted in the Metropolitan Police Department declaration of warrant or summons report provided by the Las Vegas Justice Court.

Police said Daisy Gonzalez also filmed herself in a bathroom mirror holding a semi-automatic handgun 17 minutes before the killing.

Metro alleged some of the defendants provided “untruthful” statements about what happened.

Police said they believe there was a plan to rob Darian Gonzalez of his gun, but Dennis claimed in an interview with police that it was actually Darian Gonzalez who tried to commit a robbery.

Dennis said she and her boyfriend Valle visited with Darian Gonzalez at an apartment near Torrey Pines and Lake Mead Boulevard.

They “had a good time drinking, vaping and smoking,” but about two hours into their visit, Dennis heard a gunshot and saw Darian Gonzalez holding a gun, the report said she told police. Darian Gonzalez pointed the gun at Valle and Dennis and tried to take their phones, she claimed.

Dennis told police she heard six more gunshots and saw Darian Gonzalez lying on the floor as she left, according to the report.

Valle, who was shot in the leg, initially told police the robbery happened outside the apartment, according to the report, then changed his story after police told him about Dennis’ version.

Daisy Gonzalez was also interviewed by police, who described her as “evasive and hesitant.”

She said Darian Gonzalez and others were showing off their guns. While she was using the bathroom, she heard lots of gunshots, police said she told them, and when she came out, everyone was gone, except Darian Gonzalez, who lay on the floor.

“Gonzalez didn’t know what (to) do or if she should stay with Darian,” Metro said. “She was high, drunk and was underage, so she ran with everyone else.”

Contact Noble Brigham at nbrigham@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BrighamNoble on X.

