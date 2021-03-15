Downtown Las Vegas pedestrian killed after hit-and-run

A man was killed after he was hit by a pickup truck that fled the scene in downtown Las Vegas on Sunday afternoon, police said.

Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Brian Boxler said the man was hit by a white Ford pickup truck on the sidewalk near 595 E. Sahara Avenue around 4:37 p.m.

The truck left the area after the wreck. Boxler said police were still searching for the driver as of 6 p.m.

The man was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries, but Boxler said he died at the hospital around 6:48 p.m.Metro’s fatal crash detectives are investigating.

Traffic on Sahara is closed in both directions from 6th Street to Van Platten Place, Boxler said. Avoid the area.

No other information was immediately available.

