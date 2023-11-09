56°F
Homicides

Downtown Las Vegas shooting leaves man dead

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 9, 2023 - 8:19 am
 
Updated November 9, 2023 - 8:47 am
(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

A shooting in downtown Las Vegas has left one man dead and a nearby school on a soft lockdown Thursday morning.

The shooting occurred just after 6:50 a.m. on the 400 block of South 10th Street, near Lewis Avenue, according to a Metropolitan Police Department news release.

Police say a suspect is in custody.

The public is asked to avoid the area as the investigation continues.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.

