Downtown Las Vegas shooting leaves man dead

A shooting in downtown Las Vegas has left one man dead and a nearby school on a soft lockdown Thursday morning.

(Getty Images)

A shooting in downtown Las Vegas has left one man dead and a nearby school on a soft lockdown Thursday morning.

The shooting occurred just after 6:50 a.m. on the 400 block of South 10th Street, near Lewis Avenue, according to a Metropolitan Police Department news release.

Police say a suspect is in custody.

The public is asked to avoid the area as the investigation continues.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.