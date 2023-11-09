Downtown Las Vegas shooting leaves man dead
A shooting in downtown Las Vegas has left one man dead and a nearby school on a soft lockdown Thursday morning.
The shooting occurred just after 6:50 a.m. on the 400 block of South 10th Street, near Lewis Avenue, according to a Metropolitan Police Department news release.
Police say a suspect is in custody.
The public is asked to avoid the area as the investigation continues.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
