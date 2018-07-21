Driver dies after stabbing leads to crash near downtown Las Vegas

A woman is in custody after stabbing causes driver to rear-end a truck near downtown Las Vegas on Friday night. The man later died at University Medical Center.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A woman is in custody after stabbing causes driver to rear-end a truck Friday night near downtown Las Vegas, police said.

The man later died, Las Vegas police said.

Homicide detectives are investigating the crash that occurred about 7:15 p.m. at West Sahara Avenue and Highland Drive, near Interstate 15, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Ailee Burnett said.

The couple was riding in a 2004 Mercedes on Highland Drive, when the woman stabbed the man, who was driving, causing him to rear-end a black truck on the Highland on-ramp to Sahara, homicide Lt. Ray Spencer said during a media briefing Friday night. The truck took off after it was struck by the Mercedes.

People in a passing car stopped to help with the crash, but realized the man had been stabbed and called police, Spencer said. The man was hospitalized at University Medical Center, where he died.

The woman is in custody, but it was unclear what precipitated the stabbing, Spencer said.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

