Driver in fatal DUI crash from September arrested

Nickhari Howard, 23, had marijuana in his system and was driving more than 20 mph over the speed limit, police said.

Nickhari Howard (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

A Las Vegas man was arrested last week in a crash that killed a 78-year-old in September.

Nickhari Howard, 23, has been charged with DUI resulting in death and a misdemeanor count of driving 21 mph or greater over the speed limit, court records show.

On Sept. 9, Howard was driving a 2004 Nissan 350Z east on West Flamingo Road approaching Lindell Road “at a high rate of speed,” according to a Metropolitan Police Department arrest warrant.

Iliya Minchev of Las Vegas was driving a 2005 Toyota RAV4 and was making a left turn at the intersection when the crash occurred. Minchev was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected. He was taken to University Medical Center and later died, according to the warrant.

A toxicological analysis determined there was marijuana present in Howard’s blood sample. He had 22.2 nanograms per milliliter of THC and 140.9 ng/mL of marijuana metabolite in his blood, according to the warrant.

The legal limit in Nevada is 2 ng/mL of THC and 5 ng/mL of marijuana metabolite.

Police said Howard was driving approximately 66 mph in a 45 mph zone at the time of the crash, according to the warrant.

Police arrested Howard at home Thursday.

Howard posted $50,000 bail this week with conditions that he not drive, not have alcohol or drugs and wear a drug patch, according to court records. He is due in court again June 6.

