Las Vegas driver who police say killed man in Beltway road rage attack identified

A motorist who police say shot and killed another man following a traffic crash on the 215 Beltway has been identified as a 22-year-old Las Vegas man.

Javante Lopes, 22, shot and killed Kevin Lozano, 32, after the two men were involved in a confrontation following a minor car crash on the 215 between Jones and Rainbow boulevards just after 6 p.m. on June 2, according to a Metropolitan Police Department crash report released Tuesday.

Lopes was driving a 2018 Chrysler Pacifica with his pregnant fiance inside when he rear-ended a 2022 Ford Maverick being driven by Lozano, the report said.

Lopes walked up to the Maverick to “make sure everyone was ok,” the report said, and and Lozano “jumped out of his vehicle with a large knife” and chased Lopes around Lopes’ car “several times” before slashing at least one tire on the Pacifica.

Lopes was “extremely scared for his life and the life of his fiance,” which led him to shoot Lazano, the report said.

Kevin Lozano, 32, died of multiple gunshot wounds, according to the Clark County coroner’s office.

Following the shooting, Metro indicated that it would investigate the shooting as a possible act of self-defense before submitting its findings to the Clark County district attorney’s office for review.

According to court records, Lopes faced a felony and four misdemeanor charges following a traffic incident on Nov. 11, 2023.

The misdemeanors included reckless driving, driving on a sidewalk, and carrying a concealed weapon without a permit. The felony, resisting a public officer with a firearm, was ultimately not pursued by prosecutors, as was a misdemeanor resisting a public officer charge, court records showed.

Lopes pleaded no contest to the other three misdemeanors, according to court records. He was fined and required to take a traffic school course. Efforts to reach Lopes on Tuesday were not immediately successful.

According to online court records, Lozano pleaded guilty to a charge of DUI, his third in Nevada, in 2015. He was also found guilty of domestic battery in 2022, court records showed.

Contact Bryan Horwath at bhorwath@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BryanHorwath on X.