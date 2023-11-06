Early morning shooting leaves 1 dead; suspect in custody

Mauricio Quinteros, 18, fled the scene but was later arrested by the Criminal Apprehension Team.

Mauricio Quinteros (Metropolitan Police Department)

A man is in custody after a shooting at a party left one man dead Sunday morning in the east Las Vegas Valley.

Mauricio Quinteros, 18, fled the scene but was later arrested by the Criminal Apprehension Team that day, according to a Metropolitan Police Department news release.

Police were called around 2:20 a.m. to a report of a shooting at a residence on the 1600 block of North Betty Lane, near East Lake Mead Boulevard and North Christy Lane. Officers found a man in a backyard suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. Medical personnel responded and pronounced the victim deceased at the scene.

Homicide investigators say the victim was attending a party and was involved in a physical altercation with another individual. During the altercation, the suspect pulled out a firearm and shot the victim.

The identification of the victim, as well as the cause and manner of death, will be released by the Clark County coroner’s office.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact Metro’s Homicide Section at 702-828-3521 or homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

