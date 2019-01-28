East Las Vegas homicide victim identified by coroner

Eric D. Nelson died at the scene of the shooting on the 1100 block of Newport Street from multiple gunshot wounds, according to the coroner’s office.

Las Vegas homicide detectives are investigating after a man was found shot to death Friday morning in a northeast valley neighborhood. (Rio Lacanlale/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Clark County coroner has identified a man shot in a Friday morning homicide near East Washington Avenue and North Pecos Road.

Eric D. Nelson, 28, died at the scene of the shooting on the 1100 block of Newport Street from multiple gunshot wounds, according to the coroner’s office.

Metropolitan Police Department homicide Lt. Ray Spencer said the man was lying in the street, bleeding for at least half an hour Friday morning before someone driving through the neighborhood called the police. Spencer said neighbors heard gunshots but did not report them.

Police are unsure what led up to the shooting. No witnesses had come forward as of Friday morning and surveillance cameras in the area did not capture the shooting, they said.

Spencer encouraged neighbors to call police anytime gunshots are heard.

Contact Rachel Spacek at 702-387-2921 or rspacek@reviewjournal.com. Follow @RachelSpacek on Twitter.