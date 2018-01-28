East Las Vegas man shot dead while working on truck

Las Vegas police said the 42-year-old man was working on a Dodge Ram pickup truck outside his mobile home on the 1200 block of Lamb Boulevard when someone came up and shot him several times at close range.

Las Vegas police investigate the scene of a fatal shooting in the 1200 block of Lamb Boulevard on Saturday in Las Vegas. (Mike Shoro/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police are investigating the fatal shooting of a man outside his east Las Vegas home Saturday night.

The 42-year-old man was working on a Dodge Ram pickup truck outside the mobile home on the 1200 block of Lamb Boulevard when someone came up and fired at him several times, Metropolitan Police Department homicide Lt. Dan McGrath said.

“We’re not sure why somebody would do that,” he said.

The man’s 10-year-old child found him at the scene, McGrath said. The man was lying next to the passenger’s side of the truck.

“That’s a sad part of this,” McGrath said.

Metro initially received a medical call about 7:30 p.m. regarding a man on the ground. When first responders arrived, they discovered the man had been shot multiple times at close range. McGrath said police arrived as medical personnel were taking the man to University Medical Center, where he died about 20 minutes later. Police were working to speak with neighbors and the man’s wife, who was at UMC.

The shooting appears to be targeted attack, but police had little information on a possible shooter, McGrath said.

Police found about eight shell casings at the scene and believe the weapon used was a handgun, he said.

“It looks like they might have shot him and he tried to run around the truck and he got shot several more times,” McGrath said.

He said the family had a camera attached to the house, and detectives were waiting to speak with the wife to discover whether it works.

Several neighbors also reported hearing the gunshots at the in the east valley mobile home park located near the intersection of Lamb and Washington Avenue.

A young man who said he was the man’s son sat in a folding chair just on the other side of the crime tape blocking off his home and a handful of others. A few young people embraced one another as they faced the crime scene. Flashing red and blue lights illuminated the otherwise dim mobile home park.

A neighbor who lives a few houses down said the victim was a friendly person who had previously repaired vehicles for him.

“He’s a good man,” said the neighbor, who asked not to be identified. “Perfect neighbor.”

The Clark County coroner’s office will release the man’s identity.

His death marked the 14th homicide investigated within Clark County this year and the 13th investigated by Metro, according to Las Vegas Review-Journal statistics.

