East Las Vegas Valley homicide a result of drug deal, police say

The shooting occurred about 11:45 p.m. Thursday on the 5600 block of Boulder Highway, Metro police said.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Police said a homicide late Thursday night in the east Las Vegas Valley occurred during a drug deal.

The shooting happened around 11:45 p.m. Thursday in an apartment complex parking lot on the 5600 block of Boulder Highway, just south of East Tropicana Avenue, according to a news release from the Metropolitan Police Department.

Police said the victim arranged a meeting with two other individuals and was shot during the drug transaction. The suspects fled the scene before police arrived.

A passenger in the vehicle drove the victim to a business to call police.

The victim’s name as well as the cause and manner of death will be released by the Clark County coroner’s office after relatives are notified.

Anybody with information about the shooting is asked to call Metro’s Homicide Section at 702-828-3521 or email homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-555 or go to crimestoppersof nv.com.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X. Las Vegas Review-Journal digital producer Marvin Clemons contributed to this report.