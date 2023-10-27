65°F
weather icon Mostly Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Homicides

East Las Vegas Valley homicide a result of drug deal, police say

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 27, 2023 - 3:08 am
 
Updated October 27, 2023 - 6:24 pm
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Police said a homicide late Thursday night in the east Las Vegas Valley occurred during a drug deal.

The shooting happened around 11:45 p.m. Thursday in an apartment complex parking lot on the 5600 block of Boulder Highway, just south of East Tropicana Avenue, according to a news release from the Metropolitan Police Department.

Police said the victim arranged a meeting with two other individuals and was shot during the drug transaction. The suspects fled the scene before police arrived.

A passenger in the vehicle drove the victim to a business to call police.

The victim’s name as well as the cause and manner of death will be released by the Clark County coroner’s office after relatives are notified.

Anybody with information about the shooting is asked to call Metro’s Homicide Section at 702-828-3521 or email homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-555 or go to crimestoppersof nv.com.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X. Las Vegas Review-Journal digital producer Marvin Clemons contributed to this report.

MOST READ
1
A’s Las Vegas ballpark construction timeline revealed
A’s Las Vegas ballpark construction timeline revealed
2
Icon of Old Vegas expanding for 1st time in almost 50 years
Icon of Old Vegas expanding for 1st time in almost 50 years
3
‘This destroys business’: Owners lament F1-related road construction
‘This destroys business’: Owners lament F1-related road construction
4
$203K slots jackpot hits at Las Vegas Valley casino
$203K slots jackpot hits at Las Vegas Valley casino
5
CARTOONS: Why Republicans shouldn’t play with chainsaws
CARTOONS: Why Republicans shouldn’t play with chainsaws
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
North Las Vegas detectives investigate fatal shooting
North Las Vegas detectives investigate fatal shooting
Suspect in custody after bystander shot and killed north of Strip
Suspect in custody after bystander shot and killed north of Strip
Men killed in separate slayings identified
Men killed in separate slayings identified
Suspect in downtown Las Vegas homicide in custody
Suspect in downtown Las Vegas homicide in custody
Coroner IDs man killed in North Las Vegas shooting
Coroner IDs man killed in North Las Vegas shooting
Man fatally shot in east Las Vegas during drug deal
Man fatally shot in east Las Vegas during drug deal