Homicides

Elderly woman killed near UNLV identified

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 21, 2022 - 4:24 pm
 
Police investigate a homicide Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022, on the 3900 block of Algonquin Drive in ...
Police investigate a homicide Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022, on the 3900 block of Algonquin Drive in Las Vegas. (Jimmy Romo/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Clark County coroner’s office Wednesday identified the woman found stabbed Tuesday morning near UNLV.

Mary Susan Miller, 74, died from multiple stab wounds, and her death was ruled a homicide, according to the coroner.

Miller was found around 7 a.m. near East Flamingo Road and Algonquin Drive. The coroner said she was found on the sidewalk and died at the scene.

As of Wednesday afternoon, no arrest had been made.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @davidwilson_RJ on Twitter.

By / RJ

