Eldery woman stabbed to death near UNLV

Officers discovered the body of a female near East Flamingo Road and Algonquin Drive, according to a statement from Metropolitan Police Department homicide Lt. Jason Johansson.

Police investigate a homicide Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022, on the 3900 block of Algonquin Drive in Las Vegas. (Jimmy Romo/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

An older woman was found stabbed to death Tuesday morning near UNLV.

Officers were called just before 7 a.m. by a person heading to a laundromat near East Flamingo Road and Algonquin Drive after the person found the woman’s body, according to a statement from Metropolitan Police Department homicide Lt. Jason Johansson.

“There appeared to be a homeless female who is down on the sidewalk who appeared to be suffering from stab wounds,” Johansson said.

The woman, believed to be in her 70s , was pronounced dead at the scene with multiple stab wounds. Detectives did not provide a motive as of Tuesday morning.

“We don’t know what time the crime occurred at,” Johansson said.

Detectives are reviewing nearby surveillance video.

The Clark County corner’s office is expected to identify the woman after the family is notified.

Contact Jimmy Romo at jromo@reviewjournal.com or call 702-383-0350. Follow @jimi_writes on Twitter.Review-Journal staff writer Sabrina Schnur contributed to this report.