80°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
voter-phone voter-tablet voter-pc
debate-phone debate-tablet debate-pc
Homicides

Employee shot, killed at fast-food drive-thru window in Elko

The Associated Press
November 2, 2020 - 11:27 am
 
Updated November 2, 2020 - 11:38 am

ELKO — The Nevada Highway Patrol and police in Elko are investigating the fatal shooting of an employee at a McDonald’s restaurant just off Interstate 80.

Authorities say they are looking for a person of interest after a man walked up to the drive-thru and shot a juvenile female worker through the window about 9:30 p.m. Sunday.

The Elko Daily Free Press reports the shooter fled on foot. The victim was taken to a local hospital, where she later was pronounced dead.

Washoe County Forensic Investigative Services responded to assist in processing the crime scene along with the state patrol, Elko police, Elko County Sheriff’s Office and Elko combined narcotics unit.

Elko police say the person of interest is a man with dark hair, mustache and beard who should be considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information should call Elko detectives at 775-777-7310.

MOST READ
1
Circa’s famed ‘MoDot’ has left the building
Circa’s famed ‘MoDot’ has left the building
2
$251K table game jackpot hits at Strip casino
$251K table game jackpot hits at Strip casino
3
Police investigate armed robbery at bar
Police investigate armed robbery at bar
4
Las Vegas Strip cook dies weeks after being hospitalized with COVID-19
Las Vegas Strip cook dies weeks after being hospitalized with COVID-19
5
Traffic at California-Nevada border rebounds since COVID-19 began
Traffic at California-Nevada border rebounds since COVID-19 began
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST