Escaped Luxor bomber moved to maximum security prison

A convicted killer who escaped the Southern Desert Correctional Facility has been moved to a maximum security facility, according to prison records.

Porfirio Duarte-Herrera, 42, found guilty for his role in a 2007 bombing at the Luxor parking lot, was transferred to Ely State Prison after he was arrested last week in Las Vegas attempting to catch a bus to Mexico.

Duarte-Herrera had escaped the facility near Indian Springs on Sept. 23, but the Nevada Department of Corrections did not alert the public until Sept. 27.

Duarte-Herrera was arrested at a bus station along North Eastern Avenue near Searles Avenue around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, wearing new clothes and holding a brand-new backpack, authorities said. He had purchased a ticket to Tijuana, officials said.

He was convicted of murder and sentenced to life in prison for his role in the bombing that killed 27-year-old Willebaldo Dorantes Antonio, a casino hot dog stand worker.

Ely State Prison is 255 miles from Las Vegas.

Nevada Department of Corrections Director Charles Daniels resigned Friday after Gov. Steve Sisolak called the escape “a serious and unacceptable breach of protocol.”

Daniels has not responded to multiple requests for comment.

Six prison employees also were placed on paid administrative leave Friday for breaching security protocols, Sisolak said.

