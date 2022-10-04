79°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
jeff_german
Homicides

Escaped Luxor bomber moved to maximum security prison

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 4, 2022 - 9:29 am
 
Porfirio Duarte-Herrera (Nevada Department of Corrections)
Porfirio Duarte-Herrera (Nevada Department of Corrections)
Body camera footage shows escaped prisoner Porfirio Duarte-Herrera before his arrest Wednesday, ...
Body camera footage shows escaped prisoner Porfirio Duarte-Herrera before his arrest Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022, outside a bus terminal in Las Vegas. (Metropolitan Police Department)
Porfirio Duarte-Herrera (Metropolitan Police Department)
Porfirio Duarte-Herrera (Metropolitan Police Department)

A convicted killer who escaped the Southern Desert Correctional Facility has been moved to a maximum security facility, according to prison records.

Porfirio Duarte-Herrera, 42, found guilty for his role in a 2007 bombing at the Luxor parking lot, was transferred to Ely State Prison after he was arrested last week in Las Vegas attempting to catch a bus to Mexico.

Duarte-Herrera had escaped the facility near Indian Springs on Sept. 23, but the Nevada Department of Corrections did not alert the public until Sept. 27.

Duarte-Herrera was arrested at a bus station along North Eastern Avenue near Searles Avenue around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, wearing new clothes and holding a brand-new backpack, authorities said. He had purchased a ticket to Tijuana, officials said.

He was convicted of murder and sentenced to life in prison for his role in the bombing that killed 27-year-old Willebaldo Dorantes Antonio, a casino hot dog stand worker.

Ely State Prison is 255 miles from Las Vegas.

Nevada Department of Corrections Director Charles Daniels resigned Friday after Gov. Steve Sisolak called the escape “a serious and unacceptable breach of protocol.”

Daniels has not responded to multiple requests for comment.

Six prison employees also were placed on paid administrative leave Friday for breaching security protocols, Sisolak said.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Hells Angels leader arrested in Las Vegas court
Hells Angels leader arrested in Las Vegas court
2
Station Casinos doubling footprint by 2030 with 6 projects in the works
Station Casinos doubling footprint by 2030 with 6 projects in the works
3
A’s, Oakland miss key ballpark deadline; talks continue in Vegas
A’s, Oakland miss key ballpark deadline; talks continue in Vegas
4
Bettor wins $680K on parlay, then book sweats $900K payout
Bettor wins $680K on parlay, then book sweats $900K payout
5
Heart surgery forces Penn & Teller to postpone dates
Heart surgery forces Penn & Teller to postpone dates
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Freddie Lee Trone (Los Angeles Police Department/TNS)
Man held in Las Vegas, among 3 arrested in death of rapper PnB Rock
By Richard Winton, Los Angeles Times Tribune Content Agency

A 40-year-old man was arrested Thursday in Las Vegas in the slaying of rapper PnB Rock, who was gunned down two weeks ago at Roscoe’s House of Chicken & Waffles in South L.A.