Ex-boyfriend suspected of fatally stabbing woman in Las Vegas

A woman was stabbed to death by her ex-boyfriend outside a gas station Friday night in western Las Vegas, police said.

Las Vegas police on Friday, April 24, 2021, investigated a homicide near Westcliff and South Buffalo drive. (Sabrina Schnur/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police on Friday, April 24, 2021, investigated a homicide near Westcliff and South Buffalo drive. (Sabrina Schnur/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A woman was stabbed to death by her ex-boyfriend outside a gas station Friday night in western Las Vegas, police said.

Officers were called at 8:30 p.m. to the intersection of Westcliff and South Buffalo drives after a woman was stabbed, according to a statement from Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Ray Spencer

Investigators believe the woman was meeting up with the man she broke up with Tuesday to return some of his things when the man stabbed her and ran away, Spencer said.

The woman’s mother, who came with her to the parking lot, attempted to help her, but she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Spencer said the man has a prior domestic call on his record, but it was unclear if that call involved the woman he allegedly stabbed Friday.

“Often the most dangerous time for anyone going through a domestic violence situation is during the breakup, and this is what we’re seeing here today,” Spencer said. “She made very smart choices in meeting in a public place and bringing someone with her, but she was tragically murdered by her ex-boyfriend, and it’s a tragic outcome to a horrible situation.”

The ex-boyfriend had not yet been arrested as of 11 p.m. Friday, and Spencer encouraged anyone with information to call Metro homicide at 702-828-3521.

Residents who feel that they are at risk of becoming a victim of domestic violence can call 211, or the SafeNest hotline, 800-799-7233.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.