Ex-congressional candidate wanted in Las Vegas Strip slaying

A former congressional candidate and pro wrestler is wanted in connection with the killing last year of an Idaho man.

An arrest warrant has been issued for Daniel Rodimer, 45, in connection with the slaying of Christopher Tapp, 47, on Oct. 29, the Metropolitan Police Department announced Wednesday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Brett Clarkson at bclarkson@reviewjournal.com.