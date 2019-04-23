Ex-Las Vegas police detective booked on murder charge

Las Vegas police investigate a homicide in a gated community near near North Durango and West Grand Teton drives Monday, April 22, 2019. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Jail and court records have confirmed the identity of a former Las Vegas detective arrested on a murder charge Monday after a domestic-related homicide at her northwest valley home.

Metropolitan Police Department homicide Lt. Ray Spencer said the former detective who retired about two years ago fatally shot her daughter’s ex-husband during supervised visitation with her 3-year-old grandson at her home on the 8500 block of Honey Vine Avenue.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal on Monday reported that the home was owned by a trust under the name Pamela Rene Bordeaux, and that Metro employment records of all sworn officers as of 2016 also list a Pamela R. Bordeaux as a police officer who joined the force on Dec. 13, 1993.

Bordeaux, 55, was booked into the Clark County Detention Center under the name Pamela Rene Schoening, although she appears in the Las Vegas Justice Court computer system under Bordeaux.

She remained jailed without bail Tuesday on the murder charge, according to jail records. The charge has a deadly weapon enhancement, which carries a longer sentence if she is convicted.

Public divorce records indicate a couple named Erika and Sean Babbitt and their 3-year-old son, Brandon, previously lived at the Honey Vine address with Bordeaux, although the documents show Sean Babbitt no longer lived at the Honey Vine home as of October 2015.

Erika Babbitt had full custody of their son, and Sean Babbitt was allowed an hour of visitation each week at Bordeaux’s residence, contingent on him continuing weekly therapy, the documents show. The couple married in August 2008 and divorced in March 2016.

On Monday, Bordeaux and her ex-son-in-law had gotten into “a disturbance” just before shots were fired on the first floor of her home, Spencer said.

No other injuries were reported in the shooting.

Police found the victim, described as being in his 30s, dead on the first floor from multiple gunshot wounds when they entered the home, Spencer said. He will be identified by the Clark County coroner’s office once his family has been notified.

Bordeaux’s initial appearance was scheduled for Tuesday afternoon, jail records show.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

