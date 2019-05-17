Ex-Las Vegas police officer indicted on murder charge

A retired Metropolitan Police Department detective was indicted Friday on a first-degree murder charge in what prosecutors described as the execution-style killing of her former son-in-law.

Former Metro officer Pamela Bordeaux, charged with murder, has her initial appearance before Judge Ann E. Zimmerman at the Regional Justice Center on Tuesday, April 23, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Former Las Vegas police officer Pamela Bordeaux appears in court at the Regional Justice Center during her bail hearing on Tuesday, April 30, 2019, in Las Vegas. Bordeaux is charged in the fatal shooting of her former son-in-law, Sean Babbitt. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Retired Las Vegas police detective Pamela Bordeaux remains in a holding cell entrance outside the courtroom during an appearance at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas Thursday, April 25, 2019. Bordeaux is charged with murder for the fatal shooting of her former son-in-law during a supervised visit with his son at her home. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

A retired Metropolitan Police Department detective was indicted Friday on a first-degree murder charge in what prosecutors described as the execution-style killing of her former son-in-law.

Authorities have said Pamela Bordeaux shot 32-year-old Sean Babbitt on the morning of April 22 as he wrapped up an hourlong visit with his 3-year-old son at her home on the 8500 block of Honey Vine Avenue.

Defense attorneys Robert Draskovich and Michael Horvath have said that the 55-year-old Bordeaux, also known as Pamela Rene Schoening, was acting in self-defense. She is being held at the Clark County Detention Center without bail.

Prosecutors have said that there was “no evidence of a struggle” as Babbitt was shot 10 times in the head, torso and hands.

Defense attorneys pointed to Bordeaux’s “exemplary record” on the force. She joined Metro as a police officer on Dec. 13, 1993, Metro employment records show. Bordeaux also served four years in the Army, her attorneys said.

Babbitt’s visits with his son were limited to one hour a week and were required to take place at Bordeaux’s home, according to his family and court documents.

Contact David Ferrara at dferrara@reviewjournal.com or 702-380-1039. Follow @randompoker on Twitter.