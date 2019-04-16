Ex-NFL player charged in girl’s death made her run laps, report says

A former professional football player forced a 5-year-old girl to do situps and run laps as a form of punishment, according to a Las Vegas police report.

Cierre Wood, 28, called the exercise “learning through fun” and used it as punishment for the girl refusing to learn her letters or number, his arrest report said. About 7:30 p.m. April 9, police received a 911 call reporting that the girl, La’Rayah Patra Nicole Lamont Davis, was unresponsive.

She was taken to Summerlin Hospital Medical Center from an apartment complex at 9599 W. Charleston Blvd., the Metropolitan Police Department said. La’Rayah died at the hospital.

She died of multiple blunt force injuries, and her death was ruled a homicide, the Clark County coroner’s office said.

Wood, who played in the NFL, and the girl’s mother, Amy Taylor, 25, were arrested Wednesday and booked into the Clark County Detention Center, jail records show. They both face charges of first-degree murder and child abuse.

Taylor initially was arrested on one count of child abuse or neglect and had posted $5,000 bail, but was rebooked Friday into the county jail on the murder charge, jail and court records show.

A coroner investigator noticed La’Rayah had bruising all over her body, a bump on her left forehead, a distended abdomen suggestive of internal injuries and an elevated white blood cell count, also indicative of internal injuries or infection, the arrest report said.

La’Rayah’s death was the 40th homicide this year in Clark County, and the 28th investigated by Metro this year, according to records maintained by the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

