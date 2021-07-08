Ex-North Las Vegas firefighter charged in 2020 slaying in Henderson

Christopher Candito, 33, was arrested Thursday and booked at the Henderson Detention Center on a second-degree murder charge in the killing of Tiffany Slatsky, 25 on Feb. 23.

Christopher Candito (Henderson Police Department)

A former city of North Las Vegas firefighter has been charged with second-degree murder in the 2020 death of a woman in Henderson.

The Henderson Police Department said police detectives and investigators from the Drug Enforcement Administration’s Las Vegas office arrested Christopher Candito in the killing of Tiffany Slatsky, 25 on Feb. 23. City of North Las Vegas spokesman Patrick Walker confirmed Candito is a former firefighter at the city.

Walker said Candito was put on administrative leave and later resigned, but did not say when he left the force.

Slatsky was found unconscious on the 800 block of Coronado Center Drive, near South Eastern Avenue and St. Rose Parkway, at 8:58 a.m. She later died at a nearby hospital, police said.

In June of this year, police applied for an arrest warrant for Candito. An arrest warrant charging Candito with second-degree murder and burglary was issued Tuesday. He was arrested Wednesday and booked at the Henderson Detention Center.

Candito is scheduled for a felony arraignment in Henderson Justice Court Tuesday morning.

Police did not immediately detail why they believe Candito committed the crime or reveal any possible motive.

This is a developing story. Check back for Updates.

