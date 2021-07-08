Ex-North Las Vegas firefighter charged in wife’s overdose death

Christopher Candito, 33, was arrested Wednesday and booked at the Henderson Detention Center on a second-degree murder charge in the death of Tiffany Slatsky, 25, from February 2020.

Christopher Candito (Henderson Police Department)

A former North Las Vegas firefighter has been charged with second-degree murder in the 2020 drug overdose death of his wife in Henderson.

The Henderson Police Department said detectives and investigators from the Drug Enforcement Administration’s Las Vegas office arrested Christopher Candito, 33, on Wednesday in the death of Tiffany Slatsky, 25, from Feb. 23, 2020.

Slatsky was found unconscious on the 800 block of Coronado Center Drive, near South Eastern Avenue and St. Rose Parkway, at 8:58 a.m. that day. She later died at a nearby hospital, police said.

An arrest warrant for Candito, issued Tuesday, alleges that in 2019 he and another city firefighter engaged in a conspiracy to distribute large “quantities of oxycodone, oxycontin, Trenbolone and morphine.” On Feb. 21, 2020, police said, Candito and Slatsky attended an all-night party with fellow North Las Vegas firefighters. The couple continued to drink and party throughout the next day, leading to Slatsky’s overdose.

Police said Candito drove his wife across town to a North Las Vegas fire station.

“Candito entered into the structure with the intent to obtain … Narcan and other medical supplies, that he then administered to Slatsky while attempting to conceal her condition from licensed and on duty medical personnel,” police said in the warrant.

The next day, a friend of Slatsky’s called 911 to report she was not breathing.

The Clark County coroner’s office said Thursday that Slatsky died from multiple drug intoxication, including MDMA, morphine, phentermine, etizolam, cocaine and zolpidem. Her death was ruled an accident.

Candito is scheduled for a felony arraignment in Henderson Justice Court on Tuesday morning.

City of North Las Vegas spokesman Patrick Walker confirmed Candito is a former firefighter for the city and issued a statement: “These off duty events are contrary to the values of the City and its employees. In addition to fully cooperating with law enforcement officials, the City immediately initiated its own investigations into this tragic incident and placed the former firefighter on administrative leave. He later resigned.”

