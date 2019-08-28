Ex-North Las Vegas woman who fled faces second murder charge

Rita Colon, accused of the 2016 killing of a former UNLV professor, now faces a second murder charge, this time in connection with her husband’s 2005 death.

Edwin Colon Jr., left, and Leroy Pelton (Photos provided)

Rita Colon — who is accused of fatally stabbing a UNLV professor in the neck in 2016 — has been charged with murder in her husband’s 2005 death.

According to online court records, an arrest warrant was issued on Tuesday for the woman, who was in Peru awaiting extradition in another murder case. The murder-with-a-deadly-weapon charge has been 14 years in the making, according to Rita Colon’s former brother-in-law.

“I couldn’t help him when he was alive because I didn’t know what was going on,” said Luis Colon, who has accused Rita Colon of being physically and emotionally abusive to his brother. “But I can try as hell to do something in his death.”

Edwin Colon Jr. had been married to Rita Colon for less than a year when he was pronounced dead early Feb. 3, 2005, at the couple’s home in North Las Vegas. The Clark County coroner’s office originally ruled the 37-year-old’s death a suicide from a stab wound to the neck.

Rita Colon said the night of Feb. 2, 2005, her husband held a knife to his neck, resulting in her cutting her hand while trying “to get it away from him,” according to a North Las Vegas Police Department report. She said he then walked into the kitchen and stabbed himself.

The detective who wrote the report ended it with: “I determined that Edwin Colon committed suicide. Case Closed.”

Edwin Colon’s cause of death was changed to “undetermined” after the coroner’s office finished reviewing the case in May. That led to a police review that resulted in a new investigation.

Police spokesman Eric Leavitt told the Las Vegas Review-Journal in May that if murder charges were brought against Rita Colon in her husband’s death, then “that means someone grossly missed something” in 2005.

The coroner review and new police investigation came after the Review-Journal published details about the fatal stabbing of 76-year-old Leroy Pelton. The former professor was found dead in December 2016 in his Henderson home.

The coroner’s office determined Pelton — who was likely killed Nov. 15 or Nov. 16, 2016, — died from multiple stab wounds to the neck, according to Rita Colon’s arrest report in that case. He had another stab wound to his liver and defensive knife wounds on both hands.

She tried to access Pelton’s $1.1 million retirement account after he was killed, and then fled to Peru with her mother and daughter, the report said.

Rita Colon was apprehended in Peru in December 2017, although Henderson police did not announce the 44-year-old’s arrest until January. She was also charged with murder with a deadly weapon in Pelton’s death.

District Attorney Steven Wolfson told the Review-Journal in August that in order for Rita Colon to be extradited and face trial, his office has agreed not to seek the death penalty in the Henderson case, at the request of the Peruvian government.

The deal was reached after the Department of Justice took over the extradition process, Wolfson said. Now it’s up to Peru to send Rita Colon to the United States.

“We’ve done everything we can,” Wolfson said. “We are hoping that the Department of Justice convinces the Peruvian authorities to produce this defendant so we can continue with our investigation.”

Wolfson did not immediately respond to additional questions on Tuesday afternoon.

Luis Colon said Tuesday was emotional for his family, who spent the day speaking with detectives about Edwin Colon’s death. In October, when he started calling news agencies and the coroner’s office after reading about Pelton’s arrest, he didn’t know if he would get answers.

Luis Colon said he is still not sure his brother will see justice. After Edwin Colon’s death, Rita Colon cremated her husband, Luis Colon said.

“I’m hopefully that something will happen, but at the same time, here’s a person who made it a point to destroy the evidence,” he said.

Luis Colon said he was told the case will now be presented to a grand jury. He said there’s a “time crunch” for the Department of Justice to add the new charge to Rita Colon’s extradition agreement so she can go to trial for both cases.

After nearly six months of phone calls and emails, he’s one step closer to seeing Rita Colon face a jury.

“I guess I never thought that it could get to this point because I didn’t know. I didn’t know what to expect,” Luis Colon said.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.