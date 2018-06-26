Ex-Venetian dealer back in Las Vegas to face homicide charges

A former employee of The Venetian suspected in a deadly shooting at a company picnic in April was transferred to Las Vegas police custody early Tuesday after fighting extradition from a Texas jail for nearly two months.

Anthony J. Wrobel (Condado de Oldham, Texas, Oficina del Alguacil)

A former employee of The Venetian suspected in a deadly shooting at a company picnic in April was transferred to Las Vegas police custody early Tuesday after fighting extradition from a Texas jail for nearly two months.

Jail records show that Anthony J. Wrobel, 42, was booked early Tuesday into the Clark County Detention Center. He faces one count each of first-degree murder with a deadly weapon, attempted murder with a deadly weapon and battery with the use of a deadly weapon resulting in substantial bodily harm.

Wrobel is accused of shooting vice president of casino operations Mia Banks and executive director of table games Hector Rodriguez at close range during a company picnic on April 15 at Sunset Park, near Eastern Avenue and Sunset Road. Banks, 54, died at Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center, and Rodriguez was seriously wounded.

Wrobel was arrested early April 19 in the small town of Vega, Texas, after an Oldham County sheriff’s deputy spotted a stolen license plate on his dark gray Cadillac.

Three days before the shooting, police said, Wrobel had stashed the Cadillac at a parking garage at McCarran International Airport so he could quickly leave behind the black-and-purple Charger he drove away from the crime scene. He also left a note for detectives in his abandoned apartment detailing his anger toward his bosses, they said.

The Texas deputy spotted a license plate that had been reported stolen two days earlier from another car in Cedar City, Utah, while patrolling a rest stop, police said.

Wrobel is scheduled to appear in court Wednesday morning for his return hearing, court records show.

Further details were not immediately available.

The Review-Journal is owned by the family of Las Vegas Sands Corp. Chairman and CEO Sheldon Adelson. Las Vegas Sands operates The Venetian.

