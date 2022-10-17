Ex-wife of slain officer says he dreamed of career in law enforcement

“He always wanted do right by everybody, help everybody,” Angela Thai said Monday.

Thuong Thai, brother of fallen Las Vegas police officer Truong Thai, hugs Nevada Lt. Gov. Lisa Cano Burkhead during an Injured Police Officers Fund (IPOF) fundraiser for the Thai family at Nevada Coin Mart in Las Vegas Monday, Oct. 17, 2022. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Las Vegas police officer Sal Mascoli, right, hugs Sgt. Charles “JP” Jivapong during an Injured Police Officers Fund event for the family of fallen patrol Officer Truong Thai at Nevada Coin Mart in Las Vegas on Monday, Oct. 17, 2022. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Angela Thai, ex-wife of fallen Las Vegas police officer Truong Thai, right, hugs Injured Police Officers Fund (IPOF) Project Director Minddie Lloyd during an IPOF fundraiser for the Thai family at Nevada Coin Mart in Las Vegas Monday, Oct. 17, 2022. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Las Vegas police Assistant Sheriff Andrew Walsh, facing, hugs Las Vegas police officer Sal Mascoli during an Injured Police Officers Fund event for the family of fallen patrol Officer Truong Thai at Nevada Coin Mart in Las Vegas on Monday, Oct. 17, 2022. Looking on at right is Injured Police Officers Fund Project Director Minddie Lloyd. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Alberta Obodai of Las Vegas buys toy cars from Tom Ratzsch during an Injured Police Officers Fund fundraising event for the family of fallen Las Vegas police officer Truong Thai at Nevada Coin Mart in Las Vegas Monday, Oct. 17, 2022. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Clark County School District Police Department officer Terry McAninch buys bracelets during an Injured Police Officers Fund event for the family of fallen patrol Officer Truong Thai at Nevada Coin Mart in Las Vegas on Monday, Oct. 17, 2022. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Clark County School District Police Department officer Terry McAninch gets a hug from Deborah Rinkovsky, with community oriented policing, during an Injured Police Officers Fund event for the family of fallen patrol Officer Truong Thai at Nevada Coin Mart in Las Vegas on Monday, Oct. 17, 2022. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Las Vegas police officers, C. Madrid, right, and T. Nguyen buy T-shirts honoring fallen Las Vegas police officer Truong Thai from detective Jack Lee during an Injured Police Officers Fund event for Thai’s family at Nevada Coin Mart in Las Vegas Monday, Oct. 17, 2022. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Injured Police Officers Fund Vice President Jesse Kommel-Bernstein, right, gets a hug from Lt. Miguel Ibarra during an Injured Police Officers Fund event for the family of fallen patrol Officer Truong Thai at Nevada Coin Mart in Las Vegas on Monday, Oct. 17, 2022. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Injured Police Officers Fund Project Director Minddie Lloyd, widow of late Las Vegas police Lt. Erik Lloyd, gets a hug from a supporter during a fundraiser for the family of fallen patrol officer Truong Thai at Nevada Coin Mart in Las Vegas on Monday, Oct. 17, 2022. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Las Vegas police Capt. Stephen Connell, who was the captain of fallen patrol officer Truong Thai, right, makes a donation with Jack Lee during an Injured Police Officers Fund event for Thai’s family at Nevada Coin Mart in Las Vegas on Monday, Oct. 17, 2022. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Jada Thai, 19, from left, daughter of fallen Las Vegas police officer Truong Thai, Angela Thai, ex-wife of Thai, visit with Injured Police Officers Fund (IPOF) Project Director Minddie Lloyd during an IPOF fundraiser for the Thai family at Nevada Coin Mart in Las Vegas Monday, Oct. 17, 2022. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

April Kelly of Las Vegas buys a T-shirt honoring fallen Las Vegas police officer Truong Thai from Neomi Jivapong during an Injured Police Officers Fund event for Thai’s family at Nevada Coin Mart in Las Vegas Monday, Oct. 17, 2022. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Officer Truong Thai (Metropolitan Police Department)

As a child, Troung Thai dreamed of being a police officer.

“When he finally accomplished his dream of becoming a police officer, it meant the world to him,” his ex-wife, Angela Thai, said Monday. “He always wanted do right by everybody, help everybody.”

Angela Thai said family members were overwhelmed with the support they had received since Thai, a 23-year officer of the Metropolitan Police Department, was fatally shot on Thursday.

She spoke to the Las Vegas Review-Journal during a fundraiser sponsored by the Injured Police Officers Fund.

The parking lot of Nevada Coin Mart, on South Jones Boulevard and West Flamingo Road, turned into a taco stand and a makeshift store for Injured Police Officers Fund merchandise during the event, which was scheduled to last until 3 p.m. The fund will raise money over the next three months in a bank account that will go to Thai’s family.

“If you come here today, it’s not about the money,” Coin Mart owner Neil Sackmary said Monday morning. “Come here and say hello to an officer. Come here and say, ‘I appreciate you. I thank you very much.’”

Thai, 49, had been an officer with the Metropolitan Police Department since 1999. He died Thursday morning after he was shot while responding to a domestic battery near UNLV.

The 24-year-old shooting suspect, Tyson Hampton, was arrested nearby and booked on charges of murder, attempted murder and domestic battery.

Angela Thai said Truong Thai loved to take their daughter sailing to Catalina Island in Southern California and coached volleyball for several years. Jada Thai, 19, stood next to her mother Monday, but she declined to be interviewed.

The Injured Police Officers Fund sold bracelets, T-shirts and food, and accepted donations in exchange for wooden cars that were donated by a Las Vegas resident. Project Director Minddie Lloyd said the organization is a nonprofit, so all the money raised goes directly to the family for any upcoming costs.

“There’s some expenses that the family is facing right now and him leaving a daughter, college, future needs that she will have and the family will need,” Lloyd said.

Tom Ratzsch, a retired city of Las Vegas employee, remembered working with Thai for almost three years before Ratzsch went to New York to assist with the aftermath of 9/11. Thai and Ratzsch worked together on the city’s Explorer Program, which prepares teenagers for jobs in law enforcement.

“He was so good with the kids and helped out with a lot of kids,” Ratzsch said. “He was always the guy to go to. No matter how bad situations were, he would make light of it.”

Ratzsch said two of the students they trained are now sergeants for the Las Vegas city marshals office, and one is a supervisor for the FBI.

Public visitation for Thai is set for Oct. 27, from 5 to 8 p.m., at King David Memorial Chapel, 2697 E. Eldorado Lane. A funeral is set for 10 a.m. on Oct. 28 at Central Church, 1001 New Beginnings Drive in Henderson.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter. Kevin Cannon contributed to this report.