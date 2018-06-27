Facebook threat preceded fatal shooting of girl in Las Vegas

A 16-year-old girl who was gunned down in April was shot after a Facebook Live conversation between two rival gangs, according to a shooting suspect’s arrest report.

Amir Gibson (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Amigos y familiares encienden velas durante el velorio del sábado para Justise Allen, de 16 años, quien murió en un tiroteo el viernes por la noche en Las Vegas. (Mike Shoro Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A photo of Justise Allen, 16, is displayed Saturday at a memorial held at the scene of her fatal shooting. (Mike Shoro Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A 16-year-old girl who was gunned down in April was shot after a Facebook Live conversation between two rival gangs, according to a shooting suspect’s arrest report.

Justise Allen was killed April 27 in a neighborhood near Ann Road and Tenaya Way as she walked with a group of people from a nearby McDonald’s. A 19-year-old man was hurt in the gunfire.

Police determined Allen was with members of a street gang that was celebrating a birthday party at the restaurant just before the shooting. During the party, the gang members were communicating with a rival gang through Facebook Live, the report said.

While on Facebook, 18-year-old Amir Gibson showed a handgun and asked for the location of the gang that was at McDonald’s, the report said. The gang members at the restaurant ended the livestream and started walking to a nearby neighborhood. A witness identified Gibson as a shooter in Allen’s death. Investigators are still looking for another shooter.

Police used electronic surveillance to pin Gibson to the area at the time of the shooting, and arrested him on June 19. He told investigators he was part of the rival gang but denied any involvement in the shooting.

An unnamed witness, who claimed to be with Gibson at the time of the shooting, said Gibson pulled his sweatshirt over his head and left a vehicle with a handgun. He came back to the vehicle with the gun and claimed he shot at the group, the witness told police.

Gibson is being held at the Clark County Detention Center. He has been charged with murder, attempted murder and conspiracy to commit murder.

