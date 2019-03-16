MANAGE ACTIVATE SIGN OUT
Homicides

Family, friends hold vigil for Las Vegas woman and toddler

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 16, 2019 - 8:30 am
 
Updated March 16, 2019 - 10:02 pm

It was golden hour when the crowd released the purple balloons, the sunset glimmering in stark contrast to those mourning Sierra Robinson and her 2-year-old daughter, Noelani Robinson, on Saturday evening in North Las Vegas.

Police said the 24-year-old Las Vegas woman was killed Monday by Noelani’s father in Milwaukee. Police searched for the missing 2-year-old, but a body was found in Minnesota matching Noelani’s description, officials said Saturday.

On Saturday evening, about 50 people gathered at a pond in Aliante Nature Discovery Park to remember the mother and daughter. The sound of a woman praying was barely audible over a nearby artificial waterfall, and the crowd was mostly silent while releasing balloons and a lantern into the air. People also brought baby items and hygiene supplies to be donated to the Safe Nest domestic violence shelter.

Robinson’s sister, 22-year-old Pasha Weaver, told the crowd that she knew her sister and niece were “up there having a ball” in heaven.

“It’s like a double whammy, feel like I got socked in the gut two times,” Weaver later said.

Bruce Gordon, a spokesman for the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, told The Associated Press on Saturday that the child’s body found in Minnesota, south of Minneapolis in Steele County, was tentatively identified as Noelani.

Weaver said that she heard the body had been found on Friday and that the girl was “found on the side of the road in a blanket.”

The Minnesota agency is waiting for formal identification and preliminary autopsy results from the medical examiner, according to The Associated Press.

The girl’s father, Dariaz L. Higgins, 34, was arrested Wednesday near Timmerman Airport in Milwaukee on charges of first-degree intentional homicide with a deadly weapon and first-degree reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon, police have said. Noelani was not with Higgins when he was arrested.

The shooting on Monday, outside of a Milwaukee residence, also injured another woman, police have said. On Friday, before news broke that the body in Minnesota was found, Milwaukee police pleaded for Noelani’s safe return during a news conference. She had been missing since the shooting.

The FBI also posted a $5,000 reward for information leading to Noelani’s safe return.

During Friday’s news conference, Milwaukee police characterized Higgins as a “cold-blooded killer,” alleging that he had intentionally provided investigators with false information about Noelani’s whereabouts after his arrest.

“Our search to find Noelani has become a game to him,” Milwaukee Police Chief Alfonso Morales said.

Weaver said that Robinson was in Milwaukee to pick up Noelani from Higgins and that Robinson wanted “her child to know her father.”

“I don’t give a damn what the news talking about their relationship,” she said. “They had no relationship. He was never there, his name isn’t on the birth certificate, he was never around.”

Police said Higgins has ties across the country, including Las Vegas, Miami, Michigan and Illinois, and Morales on Friday described this case as a “textbook definition” of human trafficking. He did not elaborate other than to say that human trafficking was “the world these two individuals live in, the suspect and the victim.”

Las Vegas Justice Court records show a person by the name of Dariaz Higgins was charged with pandering, sex trafficking of an adult, battery with a deadly weapon and accepting earnings from a prostitute. The case was dismissed in November 2014.

Prosecutors said in charging documents that it was unknown if Higgins actually brought Noelani with him to meet Robinson. Police said that Higgins was Robinson’s pimp and they had been romantically involved but were no longer together, The Associated Press reported.

Robinson left Noelani with Higgins when she moved to Las Vegas last month but wanted her back, authorities said.

Weaver said a part of her knew “all along” that Noelani might also be dead.

“You emptied a full clip out on her, and all she went there to do was to get her baby and leave; she didn’t even take a suitcase,” Weaver said in an interview, addressing Higgins.

Weaver said her sister was very outgoing, had an “art for poetry” and dreamed of becoming a registered nurse. She said Robinson always saw the good in people.

“Life gets in the way, and people get steered off their dreams, and it’s like she always kept pushing me, no matter what,” Weaver said.

Noelani, whom the family called “Lani,” loved french fries, cookies, juice and watching the film “Moana,” Weaver said. At the vigil, large poster boards showed photos of Robinson holding Noelani, both smiling. As the sun went down, illuminated candles were arranged to spell their names.

“She was like a grown woman in a little body, she had so many personalities,” Weaver said about her niece.

During the vigil, Weaver spoke to her sister and niece directly.

“We love you sis, we love you Lani,” she said. “Y’all will forever be in our hearts.”

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter. Review-Journal staff writer Rio Lacanlale and The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Crime Videos
Metro briefing on OIS at Bellagio
Metro Capt. Nichole Splinter briefs the media on an officer-involved shooting in front of the Bellagio on Friday, March 15, 2019. (Katelyn Newberg/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
DUI Blitz
Metropolitan Police Department Traffic Sergeant David Stoddard discusses a law enforcement “DUI blitz” on Thursday, March 14, 2019, in the Las Vegas Valley. About 100 Metro and Nevada Highway Patrol officers searched the valley for impaired drivers between 5 p.m. Thursday and 3 a.m. Friday. (Katelyn Newberg/ Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Commercial Robbery On 3000 Block Of North Las Vegas Blvd - VIDEO
On February 19th, 2019, at approximately 10:23 am, a robbery occurred to a business located on the 3000 block of North Las Vegas Boulevard. The pictured suspect entered the business, approached the counter and pointed a firearm at the victim demanding money. The victim complied and the suspect fled with an undisclosed amount of money. No injuries were reported.
Alexis Plunkett denied bail
Alexis Plunkett, the jailed Las Vegas defense lawyer enmeshed in a pair of felony cases, will remain behind bars while awaiting trial, a judge decided Thursday. (Mat Luschek /Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Former Bounty Hunter Chases Down Porch Pirate
A would-be thief tried to steal a package from the home of Alex Mazzola. Mazzola, a former bounty hunter, chased after the suspect.
Atkinson pleads guilty
Former Nevada Senate Majority Leader Kelvin Atkinson pleaded guilty to a federal wire fraud charge Monday.
Atkinson pleads guilty to wire fraud charges
U.S. Attorney’s Office announces plea deal for charges against former Nevada Senate majority leader Kelvin Atkinson during a press conference on Monday, March 11, 2019. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Former Nevada Senate Majority Leader Kelvin Atkinson pleads guilty
Former Nevada Senate Majority Leader Kelvin Atkinson pleaded guilty to a federal wire fraud charge Monday, less than a week after resigning from his post. (Mat Luschek/Review-Journal)
Lt. Isaac Henn talks about the use of body-worn cameras in the Henderson Police Department
Lt. Isaac Henn talks about the implementation of body-worn cameras in the Henderson Police Department. (Bizuayehu tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Body Camera Footage Custody Death (FULL)
Las Vegas police showed one clip of body camera footage Wednesday to the family of a man who died in their custody three days earlier. (Mat Luschek/Review-Journal)
Las Vegas Metro police brief public on recent custody death
Las Vegas police showed a clip of body camera footage Wednesday to the family of a man who died in their custody three days earlier. (Mat Luschek/Review-Journal)
Police investigating possible homicide
Metro police are investigating a possible homicide near mile marker 14 on route 147. (Mat Luschek/Review-Journal)
Las Vegas Metro Police Press Conference On Chinatown Thefts
Las Vegas Metro Police Dept. held a press conference Wednesday to discuss crime in the Chinatown area.
Police Update on Barricade Situation on Emerson Avenue
Las Vegas Metro Police Lieutenant Michelle Tavarez provides an update on the barricade situation at Emerson Avenue.
DEA Launches New Program To Combat Opioid Epidemic
The Drug Enforcement Administration is launching a new effort in Nevada to combat the opioid epidemic.
North Las Vegas Blvd Robbery 2
Las Vegas police are asking for help finding a man suspected of robbing a business at gunpoint on the morning of Feb. 19, 2019 in the northeast valley. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)
North Las Vegas Blvd Robbery 1
Las Vegas police are asking for help finding a man suspected of robbing a business at gunpoint on the morning of Feb. 19, 2019 in the northeast valley. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)
North Las Vegas robbery at a business
Robbery of a business in the 1600 block of North Main Street in North Las Vegas. If you know the suspects or have seen them before please contact the North Las Vegas Police Department at 702-633-9111 or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.
Burglary at Made In Argentina restaurant
Pablo Rodriguez, owner of the Made in Argentina restaurant on Valley View Boulevard, describes the scene of the burglary that took place at his business on Sunday morning. (Mat Luschek/Review-Journal)
Nevada Highway Patrol vehicle hit on US 95 in Las Vegas
Nevada Highway Patrol trooper Adam Whitmarsh was on a traffic stop on U.S. Highway 95, north of Ann Road, about 7:45 a.m. Saturday, Feb 16, 2019, when a Honda CRV struck the back of the patrol car, causing the car to crash into the stopped vehicle. (Nevada Highway Patrol)
NYE Homicide suspects (1 of 2)
Las Vegas police are asking for help locating three men suspected in a deadly shooting on New Year’s Eve inside a southwest valley home. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)
NYE Homicide suspects (2 of 2)
Las Vegas police are asking for help locating three men suspected in a deadly shooting on New Year’s Eve inside a southwest valley home. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)
Las Vegas police look for masked armed robbery suspect
Las Vegas police are looking for a masked man suspected of an armed robbery Feb. 14 in the west valley. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)
Las Vegas police officer found guilty of sexually abusing a child
Las Vegas police officer Bret Theil was found guilty Wednesday of 28 counts, including sexual assault, lewdness with a child, child abuse and kidnapping.
Police, friends gather to bring attention to Celia Luna-Delgado's homicide case
Las Vegas police and loved ones of Celia Luna-Delgado, a homicide victim, gathered in an attempt to bring attention to the case. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Nye County couple face 43 counts of allowing child abuse or neglect
The attorney for Marcel and Patricia Chappuis, operators of a private boarding school at the center of an ongoing abuse investigation, accused the Nye County Sheriff’s Office of harrassing and targeting the couple following a bail hearing Thursday morning.
Home security camera captures man stealing packages
Packages were stolen from outside a Las Vegas home on Feb. 7 and one of them contained chemotherapy drugs for a young cancer patient. (neighbors.ring.com)
North Las Vegas Police Release Info About 1986 Cold Case
North Las Vegas police released new details of a 1986 case involving 3-year-old Francillon Pierre. (Mat Luschek/Review-Journal)
The creation of the Southern Nevada Sex Trafficking Multidisciplinary Team.
Several organizations and law enforcement agencies came together to announce the creation of the Southern Nevada Sex Trafficking Multidisciplinary Team. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye
LVMPD Addresses January 17th OIS (Short)
Las Vegas Metro Police Assistant Sheriff Brett Zimmerman address members of the press regarding the officer involved shooting that took place on. January 31, 2019, in the vicinity of I-215 and Alta. Suspect Christopher Ashoff was shot, and is in stable condition. (Mat Luschek/Review-Journal)
Las Vegas police address officer-involved shooting on Jan. 31 (Full)
Las Vegas Metro Police Assistant Sheriff Brett Zimmerman gave details on the officer-involved shooting that took place on Jan. 31, 2019, in Summerlin. Suspect Christopher Ashoff was shot and was in stable condition. (Mat Luschek/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Child Abuse Investigation At Northwest Academy
An investigation is currently underway by the Nye County Sheriff's Office at Northwest Academy for child abuse.
Police Update on Fremont Street Shooting
Lt. Ray Spencer gives an update regarding a homicide investigation that occurred in front of a bus stop near Fremont Street and Casino Center, involving a security officer and another male.
LVMPD Looking For Blue Bucket Bandit - VIDEO
On December 31, 2018 detectives with the LVMPD Northwest Area Command Patrol Investigations Section received a report of the theft of a surveillance camera from the front porch of a residence located in the area of West Lake Mead Boulevard and North Rampart Boulevard. The victim in this case became aware of other residents in the neighborhood who had been the victim of similar crimes.
ad-high_impact_4
TOP NEWS
Home Front Page Footer Listing