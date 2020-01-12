Family, friends want answers in fatal shooting of Las Vegas man

Family, friends identified the victim of a fatal shooting Thursday night as 49-year-old Randall Johnson, who was allegedly killed by his girlfriend’s ex-husband.

Randall Johnson, 49, poses with his daughter, Makayla Johnson, who is now 18 years old. Family members identified Johnson as the victim of a fatal shooting on Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020, when Johnson was allegedly shot by his girlfriend's ex-husband. (Ron Frazier)

Cleveland Haddicks (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

After Randall Johnson was shot and killed Thursday night, his family and friends were left to wonder what led to the argument that turned deadly.

Johnson’s cousin and family friend identified him as the victim of a homicide Thursday night, where the 49-year-old was allegedly shot and killed by Cleveland Haddicks, 41, in front of a home in a far east Las Vegas Valley residential area.

As of Friday, the Clark County coroner’s office had not officially identified Johnson.

Haddicks, who was arrested and faces a charge of murder and carrying a concealed weapon without a permit, was the ex-husband of Johnson’s new girlfriend, the Metropolitan Police Department said.

“People have to answer some questions for sure,” Ron Frazier said in an interview with the Review-Journal on Saturday. “We want everything to come out and what happened and why this man died.”

Frazier said he was the brother of Johnson’s ex-girlfriend, who had dated Johnson for 17 years. The couple broke up over the summer but remained in contact, and Frazier was still close with the man.

“You get 17 years in, you’re family,” Frazier said about Johnson.

Complicated crime scene

Johnson, 49, was found dead Thursday night after officers were called about 8:50 p.m. to the 6400 block of Za Zu Pitts Avenue, in the Hollywood Ranch neighborhood near Hollywood Boulevard and Vegas Valley Drive. A “pre-teen” child called 911 to report the shooting, homicide Lt. Ray Spencer said during a news briefing Thursday night.

After working Thursday night to unravel an “extremely complicated” crime scene, detectives determined that the fight between the men unfolded when Haddicks knocked on the door of the home, and Johnson answered the door, Spencer said.

Haddicks was spotted in the area, by a police helicopter, before patrol officers arrived in the neighborhood.

“They saw the suspect, and they basically guided the patrol units into the area using the helicopter spotlight,” Spencer said. “And that’s when the suspect was taken into custody.”

After Cleveland Haddicks appeared in court Friday morning, a woman who identified herself as Shanel Haddicks told a Review-Journal reporter, “She set my brother up,” but declined to elaborate.

Frazier said Johnson’s new girlfriend, Shanel Montez, used to use the last name Haddicks. Attempts to reach Cleveland Haddicks’ ex-wife on Saturday evening were unsuccessful.

Frazier said he didn’t know much about the woman his friend had recently started dating.

“She’s kind of the common link in all this,” he said.

Frazier said that Johnson, Haddicks and Haddicks’ ex-wife all worked at Timet, a titanium-producing facility in Henderson. He didn’t know what may have lead up to a fight between the two men.

“I think that’s why both families, the Johnson family and obviously Cleveland’s family, are trying to figure out what happened,” he said, later adding, “Randall can’t tell his side of the story because he’s no longer here.”

Haddicks remained in the Clark County Detention Center on Saturday without bail. He’s scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday.

Smart, compassionate man

Johnson’s cousin, 49-year-old Jason Mizell, said Saturday that Johnson grew up in Louisiana. He described his cousin as a smart, loving and compassionate person.

“He’s a person that’s very nice,” Mizell said. “I don’t just say that because he’s a victim of a crime, I say that because in general, he’s a nice person.”

He said Johnson’s extended family in Houston and Louisiana are all grieving the sudden loss.

“It was a crime that I feel like my family member didn’t deserve,” Mizell said.

Frazier said Johnson is survived by his daughter, 18-year-old Makayla Johnson, as well as a 25-year-old stepdaughter and a 23-year-old stepson.

He said Johnson was a reserved man with “his funny moments” who had a stubborn streak. Frazier trains boxers, and when Johnson asked for Frazier to help him work out, Frazier said the other man had to stop smoking first.

So Johnson trained himself instead and never stopped smoking, Frazier said with a laugh.

Frazier said Johnson’s family has been angry and in shock since Thursday night.

“A random act of violence — it’s hard to wrap your head around that,” he said.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.