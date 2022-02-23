Family IDs child found in freezer; Mother’s boyfriend accused of killing him

The man arrested in connection with the death of his girlfriend’s 4-year-old son, whose body was found in a freezer inside a northeast Las Vegas home, appeared in court Wednesday morning, while the boy’s family identified the boy in an online obituary.

Brandon Toseland, a suspect in the death of a child, appears in court, Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022, at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas. Toseland was arrested in connection with the death of his girlfriend’s 4-year-old son, whose body was found in a freezer inside a northeast Las Vegas home. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

Prosecutors identified him as Brandon Toseland, 35. He was arrested Tuesday and booked into the Clark County Detention Center on two kidnapping charges, jail records show.

An online obituary posted by the family identified the child as Mason Dominguez and said he was a sweet, intelligent boy. The family is hoping to buy the burial plot next to his father, Elijah Dominguez, who died January 17, 2021 from pneumonia.

“His dad loved him so much, he made him super happy that he looked & acted just like him,” the fundraiser for Mason, which was posted overnight Tuesday, read. “When my family or I couldn’t see Mason we missed him & his sister very much but to know we won’t ever see Mason again hurts the whole family 1000x more. We had always hoped we would be able to see him again , at least once.”

The Clark County coroner’s office had not yet determined the boy’s cause and manner of death as of Wednesday afternoon.

Toseland also faces a murder charge, and he is expected to appear in court on that count on Thursday morning, court records show.

The 35-year-old was arrested after Las Vegas police discovered the boy’s body in a garage freezer at a home on the 4300 block of Saddle Brook Park Drive. Police were able to search the home after the boy’s mother sent a note to a local elementary school with her daughter that said the woman was being held against her will and didn’t know where her son was, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Ray Spencer said.

The woman wrote that she had not seen her youngest child since Dec. 11 and believed he was dead.

Investigators believe the child had been dead since “early December,” Spencer told reporters Tuesday.

“The child had visible injuries,” prosecutor Tim Fattig said during Wednesday morning’s court hearing.

Fattig, who said the child was 4-years-old, declined to comment further on the case.

Las Vegas Justice of the Peace Elana Lee Graham ordered Toseland to appear in court again on the kidnapping charges on Feb. 28.

Toseland remained in the detention center on Wednesday without bail, jail records show.

The homicide was discovered in a residential neighborhood of newer, stucco homes near North Lamb and East Lake Mead boulevards near Nellis Air Force Base. Late Wednesday morning a Las Vegas officer in a patrol car still watched over Toseland’s home which remained cordoned off by crime scene tape as Air Force jets cut through the sky above. A U-Haul vehicle was also parked in front of the home. A orange police sticker was observed on a front window of the residence.

Neighbors, meanwhile, said they were stunned by the discovery of the youth’s body.

“Shock,” said neighbor Miguel Salazar, who lives about a block from Toseland’s home. “I’ve got kids and stuff, and I don’t know who lives around me. We don’t know who is around (here.) Always quiet. Been here almost a year.”

A woman who lives two homes away from Toseland’s declined to give her name, but she said they never noticed anything unusual, adding “everything seemed normal” and that “we didn’t know anyone was missing.”

