Family mourns Las Vegas woman killed in 2020, seeks help finding suspect
Tiffany Booth’s body was found near Indian Springs two weeks after she and her boyfriend disappeared from their apartment. Days after her body wad found, police said they suspected her boyfriend was responsible.
Tiffany Booth would have turned 37 Saturday. The animal lover probably would have organized a family reunion, asking her relatives to travel from California, Washington and other states to celebrate with her.
Instead, dozens of family members gathered Saturday at the Tuscany Suites to share memories of the Las Vegas woman who was killed nearly two years ago.
Booth’s body was found Oct. 19, 2020, near Indian Springs, two weeks after she and her boyfriend, Eduardo Clemente, disappeared from their apartment near Boulder Highway and East Tropicana Avenue. Days after her body wad found, police said they suspected Clemente was responsible for Booth’s death.
He had not been arrested as of Saturday.
“I’m glad that there’s life being put back into her case,” cousin Angelena Moore said. “I really hope that by bringing some more attention to it, maybe we can track him down and find him because I don’t want him to hurt someone else.”
Dozens of purple balloons filled the dining room Saturday afternoon. Each read “We miss you, We love you, We will remember, Forever.”
Family members laughed and teared up while videos of Booth dancing and rescuing birds played. Booth’s mother, Judy Booth, sobbed remembering the daughter who went to concerts with her and played bingo at Eastside Cannery.
“I think of her every day,” Booth said.
Moore said Booth was the person who always insisted their large, scattered family meet up for reunions. Saturday was the first time the group had gathered since before her cousin was killed.
“Tiffany was the glue that held our family together,” Moore said. “We’re all trying to stay connected, but it’s more difficult now.”
