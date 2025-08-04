Family of ex-California police chief sues Hyundai, teens over cyclist’s death

In a complaint filed Thursday, Andreas Probst’s family, alleged that a defect in the 2016 Hyundai Elantra’s anti-theft system allowed Jesus Ayala and Jzamir Keys to steal the vehicle used to fatally hit Andreas Probst.

Taylor Probst, left, and Crystal Probst, right, daughter and wife of Andreas Probst, speak during a memorial near the site of his death on Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023, in Las Vegas. Probst, a cyclist who was killed in a hit-and-run while riding his bike on Aug. 14, was a former California police officer. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Nearly two years after former California police chief Andreas Probst was killed while cycling in Las Vegas, his relatives have filed a lawsuit against Hyundai and the teenagers accused of causing his death.

In a complaint filed Thursday, Probst’s wife, Crystal Probst, and children, Michael and Taylor Probst, alleged that a defect in the 2016 Hyundai Elantra’s anti-theft system allowed Jesus Ayala and Jzamir Keys to steal the vehicle used to fatally hit Andreas Probst.

Prosecutors have accused Ayala, 19, of striking Andreas Probst, 66, with a stolen car near Centennial Parkway on August 14, 2023. Authorities say Keys, 17, recorded a video of the teens laughing and plotting to hit Probst, who was a retired police chief from Bell, California.

Authorities have said that the teenagers went on a crime spree, stealing multiple vehicles, including the Elantra used to hit Probst.

Ayala and Keys have since been indicted on murder, grand larceny, and other felony charges. Their trial is set to begin on Nov. 3.

The Probst family’s lawyers, Michael Mushkin and Joe Coppedge, have also requested a jury trial in the civil matter.

“Automakers, government regulators, safety advocates, and other interested groups have long acknowledged that vehicles that can be easily stolen will become targets of thieves,” the lawsuit said, referencing a 2023 social media trend that showed how to start certain Hyundai and Kia models without a key. It alleged that “Defendants Ayala and Keys were able to steal the Hyundai Elantra due to a defect or defects in the vehicle.”

The suit further claims that Hyundai made a “design decision” to sell certain Hyundai models, including the Elantra that struck Andreas Probst, without engine immobilizers or similar anti-theft systems, making these vehicles prone to theft.

The Probst family is also suing Ayala and Keys for wrongful death. The suit argues that Ayala intentionally struck Andreas Probst while Keys encouraged him to do so.

Crystal Probst declined the Las Vegas Review-Journal’s interview request, and Mushkin could not be immediately reached.

A Hyundai spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Contact Akiya Dillon at adillon@reviewjournal.com.