Family of Las Vegas woman found dead last year holds news conference

Karely Palacio talks about her sister Lesly Palacio, who was found slain near Valley of Fire State Park, at the Longhorn Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas on Friday, Sept. 18, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

The family of a missing 22-year-old Las Vegas woman found dead in the desert last year held a news conference Monday evening.

The news conference comes three days after a man pleaded guilty Friday to helping hide Lesly Palacio’s body, which was found nearly two weeks after she disappeared in August.

Jose Rangel, 46, has admitted to helping his son, Erick Rangel-Ibarra, 25, drag Palacio’s body out of their Las Vegas home and flee to Mexico, according to court records. The father pleaded guilty on Friday to charges of destroying evidence and accessory to commit murder. He faces up to two years behind bars at a sentencing scheduled for August.

“I accept what I’m at fault for, and I feel really bad for what happened,” he said through a Spanish-language interpreter and on a video feed Friday from the Clark County Detention Center.

Prosecutors have said surveillance video showed the two men placing Palacio’s body into a pickup truck on Aug. 29, before Rangel-Ibarra drove off.

Palacio’s body was found in Moapa Valley near Valley of Fire State Park in September, according to court records. She was last seen by family when she went to get drinks with Rangel-Ibarra on the day she was killed.

Authorities said the two men fled to Mexico after the killing, though Rangel surrendered to U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents in San Diego on Jan. 19. He said he was previously with his son, but the two had split up.

His son, who faces a murder charge, remains on the lam.

Anyone with information regarding Rangel-Ibarra’s whereabouts may contact Las Vegas police at 702-828-3521 or, to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

