Family of man killed by Las Vegas police hold news conference

Brandon Durham, 43, was fatally shot by Metropolitan Police Department officer Alexander Bookman on Nov. 12.

The family of a man killed by Las Vegas police after calling for help when his home was burglarized conduct a press conference with their attorneys Wednesday morning after meeting with the Clark County district attorney. (Las Vegas Review-Journal via YouTube)

The family of a man killed by Las Vegas police after calling for help when his home was burglarized conducted a news conference with their attorneys Wednesday morning after meeting with the Clark County district attorney.

Durham’s family has called for the arrest of Bookman, but in recent history, prosecutions of officers for fatal shootings have been rare and unsuccessful in Clark County.

District attorney Steve Wolfson previously said he was waiting for police to provide him with a review of the shooting and could not make a decision on whether to prosecute Bookman.

Durham was one of nine people killed by Metro officers last year.

