Fatal Halloween shooting in NLV; trick-or-treaters sought

The trick-or-treaters involved were described as juvenile males. The victim was 17 years old.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Two trick-or-treaters are being sought in the shooting death of a 17-year-old in North Las Vegas on Halloween night.

Around 9:45 p.m. Tuesday, North Las Vegas police officers responded to reports of a shooting near the intersection of Shadow Oak and Spotted Pony drives north of Tropical Parkway and just a block west of Camino Eldorado Parkway, according to a North Las Vegas Police Department news release.

Officers found a 17-year-old boy suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A preliminary investigation indicates several male teens wearing ski masks got out of a vehicle and quickly approached two trick-or-treaters. One of the trick-or-treaters fired at the teens, resulting in the death of the 17-year-old. The two trick-or-treaters left the scene prior to police arriving.

Detectives are in the early stages of the investigation. They are encouraging those involved, as well as any witnesses, to speak with investigators. They are seeking security video residences in the area, if possible.

The two trick-or-treaters were described as juvenile males. One was wearing all-black clothing, a red backpack and a black ski mask, and the second one was wearing a “Scream” mask. Both were also wearing what appeared to be a blinking light on their costumes that made them more visible at night.

The identification of the deceased, as well as the cause and manner of death, will be released by the Clark County coroner’s office.

Anyone who may have information about this crime is urged to contact the North Las Vegas Police Department at 702-633-9111. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555, or at crimestoppersofnv.com.

A previous version of this story misstated a headline and information about a shooting suspect.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com.