Fatal shooting at Las Vegas apartment gang-motivated, warrant says

Dominic Borjas-Flynn ordered Marco Alvizo shot in October because the other man said he was a member of a different gang, according to an arrest warrant.

Pictures of 24-year-old Marco Antonio Alvizo are surrounded by religious candles on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, outside the Viridian Apartments, 4255 W. Viking Road. (Katelyn Newberg/ Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Nearly a hundred mourners gathered on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, outside the Viridian Apartments, 4255 W. Viking Road, where 24-year-old Marco Antonio Alvizo was shot the day before. Family members described Alvizo as a joyous man who loved his two young children. (Katelyn Newberg/ Las Vegas Review-Journal)

After storming into a woman’s apartment early Oct. 10, Dominic Borjas-Flynn ordered a 24-year-old man to be shot because he was a member of a different gang, according to an arrest warrant.

Just before 2:45 a.m., a woman called 911 to report that a man had been shot inside a unit at the Viridian Apartments, 4255 W. Viking Road, the Metropolitan Police Department has said. When officers arrived, they found Marco Antonio Alvizo suffering from a gunshot wound.

Alvizo died at the apartment from a shotgun wound to the head, according to the Clark County coroner’s office. His death was ruled a homicide.

Online Metro homicide records show that police have identified three male suspects in the shooting, and warrants for their arrest have been requested. As of Saturday, Borjas-Flynn has not been arrested, according to court and jail records.

Court records do not indicate that Borjas-Flynn has any co-defendants. The names of everyone except Borjas-Flynn were redacted from the warrant.

Police initially reported that three men entered the apartment the day Alvizo was killed, but the warrant said Borjas-Flynn was one of four men who stormed inside.

Metro also initially reported that three men rushed inside and shot Alvizo as he was sleeping.

But according to the warrant, Alvizo woke up when the men pushed their way inside. When Borjas-Flynn saw Alvizo on the living room couch, Borjas-Flynn announced that he and the other men were “from ‘Vicky’s Town’ gang,” the warrant said.

Borjas-Flynn then asked Alvizo “where he was from.” The 24-year-old said he “was with (the) ‘ECM’ gang.”

“This upset Borjas and caused one of the suspects to put a 12 gauge shotgun up close to (redacted’s) head,” the warrant said.

The woman who answered the door attempted to step between Borjas-Flynn and Alvizo but was pushed out of the way. Borjas-Flynn said to the man holding the shotgun, “That’s the fool, blast him,” the warrant said.

The woman at the apartment “had a relationship” with Borjas-Flynn, the warrant said.

Members of the Vicky’s Town gang made headlines in Las Vegas in 2009, when four reputed gang members faced murder charges following the fatal beating of a 21-year-old during a gang initiation ritual. Authorities in 2009 said the Vicky’s Town gang had ties to the Surenos, a well-established gang said to be controlled by the Mexican Mafia.

The Las Vegas Sun reported in 2008 that police believed one of the valley’s largest graffiti crews — ECM — was responsible for multiple instances of graffiti at the Regional Justice Center downtown.

On Oct. 11, family and friends held a vigil for Alvizo outside the apartment complex where he was killed. They described Alvizo as a hard-working man who would do anything for his two children — a 3-year-old girl and a 1-year-old boy.

“He took care of us; he loved us so much,” 21-year-old Stephanie Henriquez said Oct. 11.

With tears on her face, Henriquez said she didn’t know how to tell her 3-year-old that the girl’s father is dead.

Frances Hampton, who is Alvizo’s mother’s cousin, said her family believes Alvizo was at a friend’s home when he was shot. He didn’t live at the complex, she said.

One of Alvizo’s family members who addressed the crowd during the vigil said Alvizo was turning his life around. Less than a month before his death, Alvizo graduated from a court program that aims to reduce recidivism, court records show. Alvizo had been convicted of felony attempted theft and being a prohibited person attempting to own a gun, as well as misdemeanors for destroying property and drug charges.

“We want justice; we want something done,” Hampton said in October. “His kids are going to be raised without their father in the same system that he’s been trying to survive.”

It remained unclear Saturday if either of the other suspects listed in Metro records have been arrested.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.