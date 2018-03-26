Fatal shooting at south Las Vegas McDonald’s may be drug related

One man was killed in a shooting Sunday night at a south valley fast food restaurant.

The man, who was in his 20s, was shot just before 10:20 p.m in the McDonald’s parking lot at 3885 Blue Diamond Road near Valley View Drive, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Ray Spencer said.

The man arrived at the McDonald’s in a vehicle with two other people, Spencer said, and then got out of the vehicle to talk to someone else in the parking lot for a possible drug deal.

After a short dispute at least one person opened fire and the man was shot several times, Spencer said. He died at the scene.

There were several witnesses at the McDonald’s during the shooting, and police are searching for the shooter and the vehicle they used to leave the scene. Spencer said about 2 a.m. Monday police did not have a description of the shooter or the vehicle.

This is the 48th homicide Metro has investigated this year.

