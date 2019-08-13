Fatal shooting in northeast Las Vegas believed to be self-defense

A roommate of the victim in the homicide Monday on the 6000 block of Yellowstone Avenue was questioned and released, police said.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas homicide detectives suspect a man was acting in self-defense Monday evening when he fatally shot his roommate in the northeast valley.

The shooting was reported shortly after 4:30 p.m. on the 6000 block of Yellowstone Avenue, near East Lake Mead Boulevard and Mt. Hood Street. When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound, according to the Metropolitan Police Department. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Metro homicide Lt. Ray Spencer said that the roommate was detained for questioning but has since been released. The case is being submitted to the Clark County District Attorney’s office for review.

No other details were immediately available, including the circumstances leading to the shooting.

The man who was shot will be identified by the Clark County coroner’s office after his family has been notified.

The death marked the 87th homicide in Clark County this year and the 65th investigated by Metro, according to records maintained by the Review-Journal.

Contact Rio Lacanlale at rlacanlale@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @riolacanlale on Twitter. Review-Journal staff writer Alexis Egeland contributed to this report.