Fatal shooting reported in North Las Vegas

Officials do not believe this to be a random act of violence, police said.

(Getty Images)

North Las Vegas police are investigating a Sunday morning shooting that killed one person.

Officers were called to a parking lot on the 2900 block of Las Vegas Boulevard North at about 4:45 a.m. after they received reports of an injured person inside a trailer, police said in a statement.

After arriving at the scene, officers found a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene and is believed to be in his early 30s.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call the North Las Vegas Police Department at (702) 633-9111 or Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555 to submit an anonymous tip.

