Homicides

Fatal shooting reported in North Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 9, 2021 - 10:06 am
 
(Getty Images)
North Las Vegas police are investigating a Sunday morning shooting that killed one person.

Officers were called to a parking lot on the 2900 block of Las Vegas Boulevard North at about 4:45 a.m. after they received reports of an injured person inside a trailer, police said in a statement.

After arriving at the scene, officers found a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene and is believed to be in his early 30s.

Officials do not believe this to be a random act of violence, police said.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call the North Las Vegas Police Department at (702) 633-9111 or Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555 to submit an anonymous tip.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Jonah Dylan at jdylan@reviewjournal.com. Follow @TheJonahDylan on Twitter.

