87°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
oct-1
jeff_german
Homicides

Fatal shooting reported outside east Las Vegas high school

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 18, 2022 - 3:57 pm
 
Sunrise Mountain High School at 2575 N. Los Feliz St. in Las Vegas. (Courtesy)
Sunrise Mountain High School at 2575 N. Los Feliz St. in Las Vegas. (Courtesy)

A man died Tuesday morning after he was shot next to Sunrise Mountain High School.

The man was in a fight with another man around 1 a.m. in a parking lot near the 2600 block of North Los Feliz Street, according to a statement from the Metropolitan Police Department.

The suspected shooter ran off before police arrived, and the person who was shot died at University Medical Center.

Anyone with information may call Metro at 702-828-3521.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
McDonald’s Halloween buckets are back. Here’s how to get one
McDonald’s Halloween buckets are back. Here’s how to get one
2
Bettor turns $55 into $398K after hitting NFL parlay
Bettor turns $55 into $398K after hitting NFL parlay
3
$496K table game jackpot hits at Strip casino
$496K table game jackpot hits at Strip casino
4
CARTOONS: Pollsters ask the most obvious questions
CARTOONS: Pollsters ask the most obvious questions
5
Ex-Faith Lutheran teacher accused of sexual conduct with student
Ex-Faith Lutheran teacher accused of sexual conduct with student
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST