65°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Homicide Tracker
Thing to do
Covid | Vaccide Data
Homicides

Fatal stabbing reported near UNLV

Police investigate suspicious death
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 15, 2022 - 9:28 am
 
Updated February 15, 2022 - 10:22 am
Lt. Ray Spencer gives un update on a suspicious death investigation on Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022. ...
Lt. Ray Spencer gives un update on a suspicious death investigation on Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A homeless man was stabbed to death near University of Nevada Las Vegas Tuesday morning.

Officers were called around 7:30 a.m. to the intersection of East University Avenue and Escondido Street after a report of a dead man laying on the sidewalk, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Ray Spencer.

Spencer said witnesses could hear the man and could confirm he was alive at 3 a.m., but police are still unsure when he was killed.

“The issues right now is pulling surveillance video without an actual time of death, Spencer said. “We have to manually go through from about 3 o’clock on, trying to determine when the incident occurred.”

The man, who was in his early 40s, was known to police in the area and often slept nearby, Spencer said.

Anyone with information may call Metro at 702-828-3521.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Sportsbooks hit elusive Super Bowl trifecta for millions
Sportsbooks hit elusive Super Bowl trifecta for millions
2
Closed Southern Nevada hotel targeted for industrial park
Closed Southern Nevada hotel targeted for industrial park
3
Clark County reports another decline in COVID-19 cases
Clark County reports another decline in COVID-19 cases
4
$1M bets made at Bellagio; Super Bowl line shifts before kickoff
$1M bets made at Bellagio; Super Bowl line shifts before kickoff
5
Horrific NLV crash reveals gaps, flaws in driving enforcement
Horrific NLV crash reveals gaps, flaws in driving enforcement
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST