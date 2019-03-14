Father arrested, girl still missing in Las Vegas woman’s death

This March 7, 2018 photo shows the downtown skyline of Milwaukee. (Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel via AP)

An Amber Alert is still in effect for a missing 2-year-old girl after her father was arrested in the killing of her mother, a 24-year-old Las Vegas woman, who was gunned down Monday in Milwaukee, officials said.

Milwaukee police arrested suspect Dariaz L. Higgins, 34, on Wednesday afternoon in connection with a double shooting that claimed the life of Sierra Robinson, according to a tweet from Milwaukee police. Higgins is also suspected of abducting his and Robinson’s daughter, Noelani Robinson, who appeared to remain missing Wednesday night.

The shooting was reported about 1 p.m. Monday outside a residence in Milwaukee, police said. Sierra Robinson died at 1:23 p.m. in an alley, the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner said Wednesday.

A second woman, 28, was shot under unclear circumstances, police said.

The Amber Alert for Noelani indicates she was last seen Monday in Milwaukee and might have been with her father, Higgins, who was arrested about 1 p.m. Wednesday, Milwaukee police tweeted. The two might have been traveling in a black SUV, according to release from The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, although no further description was available.

Higgins was arrested near Milwaukee’s Timmerman Airport, police said. Another person was arrested with him on charges of harboring and aiding a fugitive.

“The Milwaukee Police Department continues to use all available resources to find Noelani,” police said.

Noelani is described as black with black hair and brown eyes, standing about 2 feet tall and weighing about 30 pounds.

Milwaukee police asked anybody with information on Noelani to call 911 or 414-935-7022.

Contact Mike Shoro at mshoro@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5290. Follow @mike_shoro on Twitter.