Father arrested in connection with Las Vegas infant’s death

U.S. marshals arrested a Las Vegas man in Chicago in connection with the death of his 10-month-old child, the Metropolitan Police Department announced Friday.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department headquarters (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

U.S. marshals arrested a Las Vegas man in Chicago in connection with the death of his 10-month-old child, the Metropolitan Police Department announced Friday.

Eric Chu, 31, was arrested on a murder charge Friday, three days after his child suffered “various life-threatening injuries” as the result of an apparent battery, police said.

Metro learned of the injured infant about 4:50 p.m. Tuesday. Police said the baby was not breathing, and a man was threatening first responders on the 9200 block of West Charleston Boulevard, near Rampart Boulevard.

The baby died Wednesday evening at University Medical Center.

Metro’s abuse and neglect detectives determined Chu was a suspect in the infant’s death and learned he might have left for Chicago. Chu is awaiting extradition to the Clark County Detention Center.

The Clark County coroner’s office will release the baby’s identity, as well as the baby’s cause and manner of death.

Anyone with any information on the incident is urged to contact Metro’s abuse and neglect section at 702-828-3364, or, to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Contact Mike Shoro at mshoro@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5290. Follow @mike_shoro on Twitter.