Homicides

Father dead, son questioned in northwest Las Vegas shooting

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 29, 2020 - 11:54 pm
 
Updated December 30, 2020 - 1:22 am
Police investigate a homicide Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020, on the 8100 block of Spur Court in Las ...
Police investigate a homicide Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020, on the 8100 block of Spur Court in Las Vegas. (sabrina Schnur/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A man was fatally shot by his son Tuesday night in northwest Las Vegas.

Officers were called around 10:30 p.m. to the 8100 block of Spur Court, near South Cimarron Road and Alta Drive, after a report that a father returned home and was shot by his son, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Ray Spencer.

Police were called to the house earlier Tuesday, around 6 p.m. after the father, a man in his late 40s, beat the son, a man in his 20s, and the father fled the scene.

The son surrendered to police after the shooting and was being interviewed by homicide detectives around 1 a.m., Spencer said. Police were also interviewing the decedent’s wife and the shooter’s wife.

“We don’t know the details that led up to the shooting,” Spencer said. “When he returned to the house, we’re trying to figure out what transpired that led up to the shooting.”

It was unclear if there were previous domestic violence calls at the house.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

