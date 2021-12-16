Father found dead, son on the run in east Las Vegas homicide

A man was killed after coming to Las Vegas to check on his adult son, police said.

Metropolitan police investigate a homicide in the 5000 block of Sagelyn Street, near Tropicana Avenue and Boulder Highway, on Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Homicide Lt. Ray Spencer gives a briefing to the media on a homicide in the 5000 block of Sagelyn Street, near Tropicana Avenue and Boulder Highway, on Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

A mother and son called police around 5 p.m. Wednesday to report they found the father’s body in the other son’s home, on the 5000 block of Sagelyn Street near Tropicana Avenue and Boulder Highway, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Ray Spencer.

The father, a man in his 60s, flew to Las Vegas from Northern California on Tuesday because his son, who lives on Sagelyn, was having “emotional distress,” Spencer said.

The family stopped hearing from the father and son around 3 p.m. Tuesday, which Spencer said prompted the mother and other son to fly out.

Police believe the father may have been shot, but officers hadn’t been able to investigate the body as of 10:30 p.m. Wednesday, Spencer said.

“We’re in the process of obtaining a search warrant so we can get inside the residence,” Spencer said. “There is some evidence that gunshots were fired inside the house.”

When officers arrived, they believed the son who lived there might still be inside. SWAT officers soon determined the home was empty, although the son’s car was still in the garage.

Police are still looking for the son, a man in his early 30s, as a suspect in his father’s death. Spencer said the family believed the son had mental illness, although Spencer was unsure if the man had been diagnosed.

